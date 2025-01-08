EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke Graham talks Falkirk, St Johnstone ‘stick’ and hopes for the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke Graham talks Falkirk, St Johnstone ‘stick’ and hopes for the future

The young defender has impressed since returning from a loan spell.

Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Luke Graham has returned to Dundee a “more mature and definitely more confident” footballer.

That’s not the assessment of someone watching him, it’s the assessment of the man himself.

The 20-year-old stepped up to the Dark Blues first team in the summer after a number of loan moves in the lower leagues.

Then, despite making his Dee debut and then starting the first league match of the season, Graham was sent back out on loan to gain more experience.

That saw him arrive at Championship new boys Falkirk. And he made quite the impact.

Luke Graham (right) celebrates with Falkirk at Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Scone-born Graham was a regular in the team that shot to the top of the table with the Bairns hoping for back-to-back promotions.

They’ll have to manage that without the Dundee man at the back after he was recalled and immediately thrust into action at the start of this month.

Falkirk

“Falkirk was amazing. It’s helped me mature a lot as a player,” Graham told Courier Sport.

“I have felt the difference since being back about how much more mature and definitely more confident I am.

“Falkirk gave me that platform to show what I can do and I’ve done really well.

“I got experience of playing regular football and playing in the Championship.

Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
“It’s a good level and I’ve come back trying to just use all that in this team as well.

“I feel more ready now.

“If I’m comparing both the derbies I played in, I felt a lot more confident and ready on Thursday than I did at the start of the season.”

St Johnstone

Graham’s first two Premiership appearances were both Dundee derbies – one at Tannadice and one at Dens.

His third appearance saw the young defender take on his hometown team St Johnstone, where he enjoyed his first experience of a top-flight victory.

“The start couldn’t have been better,” Graham said of Dundee’s three goals in the first 22 minutes at McDiarmid Park.

Luke Graham takes on St Johnstone
“St Johnstone start games really strong, so we needed to start it stronger. That’s definitely what we’ve done, scoring three goals in the first half.

“They’re a good side, they pass it about well, but I felt like we defended really well in the second half to see the game out.

“It was frustrating not to get a clean sheet, I felt like we worked hard enough to get it.

“They were passing it about, but it was all in front of us, so they were never really causing us any real danger or anything.

“So it was a bit gutting to lose the goal.”

Luke Graham returned for Dundee
A former youth player at St Johnstone, Graham revealed he also got some pelters from the home end.

“I was here when I was younger but fell out of the team,” he added.

“So it was good to come back and get a few goals and play in front of a lot of people that I know in the crowd as well.

“I got a bit of stick from them during the game but that was part of the fun.”

Future

Next up is Rangers at Dens Park.

But what about beyond that? What is the aim for the rest of the season?

Luke Graham congratulated by Dundee boss Tony Docherty after defeating St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Graham keeps it simple.

“The aim is to just keep playing regular football here,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve given myself a good start and I just want to keep going and keep getting better.”

Conversation