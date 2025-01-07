Rope rescue team called to Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park as dog stuck in sewer

A rope rescue team was called to Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park to recover a dog stuck in a sewer.

Five crews of firefighters were working to rescue the dog on Tuesday evening.

Rescuers also used a mini digger in attempts to free the dog.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Dunfermline and its rope rescue team from Lochgelly to the incident.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene into the night with a cordon put in place.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at an animal rescue in Pittencrieff Park.

“The incident is ongoing and we have five appliances there.

“We sent two appliances from Dunfermline and our rope rescue team – which consists of three appliances – from Lochgelly.”