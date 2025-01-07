Fife Rope rescue team called to Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park as dog stuck in sewer Five crews of firefighters are working to rescue the dog. By Ellidh Aitken January 7 2025, 8:21pm January 7 2025, 8:21pm Share Rope rescue team called to Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park as dog stuck in sewer Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5157504/firefighters-dunfermline-pittencrieff-park-dog-stuck-sewer/ Copy Link 0 comment Rescuers attempting to recover the dog. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A rope rescue team was called to Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park to recover a dog stuck in a sewer. Five crews of firefighters were working to rescue the dog on Tuesday evening. Rescuers also used a mini digger in attempts to free the dog. Firefighters working to rescue the dog in Pittencrieff Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A rope rescue unit was sent from Lochgelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Dunfermline and its rope rescue team from Lochgelly to the incident. Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene into the night with a cordon put in place. Firefighters have set up a cordon on St Catherine’s Wynd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Rescuers working in Pittencrieff Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A mini digger was used in attempts to free the dog. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at an animal rescue in Pittencrieff Park. “The incident is ongoing and we have five appliances there. “We sent two appliances from Dunfermline and our rope rescue team – which consists of three appliances – from Lochgelly.”
