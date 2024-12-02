DCA future hangs in balance ahead of Scottish budget this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DCA future hangs in balance ahead of Scottish budget this week

Without a promised £100 million investment in Scottish culture, there are fears of radical cuts at DCA.

Dundee Contemporary Arts
Insiders fear bad news in the Scottish budget could leave DCA vulnerable to closure. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

The future of Dundee Contemporary Arts could be at risk, including staff and programming cuts, without a significant funding boost from the SNP Government.

Insiders say the arts centre faces an “existential threat” if Scottish finance chief Shona Robison does not deliver for Scotland’s culture sector in her budget at Holyrood on Wednesday.

The Courier understands the savings required without any uplift would be around £350,000 – and would prompt potential job losses and changes to the centre’s engagement programme.

Arts agency Creative Scotland halted its major fund indefinitely earlier this year due to uncertainty over its funding from central government.

At the time, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) said this left it facing an “uncertain future”, with stark warnings it could even be forced to close completely.

Budget headache for Shona Robison

The government has previously committed to increasing culture funding. But Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison is walking a tight-rope as she tries to balance the much anticipated budget on Wednesday while paying for pricey SNP policies.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
Finance secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA. 

Potential double-blow with Dundee council funding under review

While the cinema and bar provide some income for DCA, frozen grant funding would make it difficult to maintain the two contemporary art galleries and programme of learning and engagement.

Insiders warn of a potential double-blow after Dundee City Council’s budget consultation included an option to scrap the support it provides DCA.

The SNP-led administration faces its own £15 million budget shortfall. Around two dozen proposals have been put forward to save a combined £6m. 

Options on the table include scrapping the grant the city council currently gives to DCA.

On Friday, an email to supporters from DCA said that it would have “catastrophic” consequences.

The Courier understands bosses have considered whether they may be forced to close the culture hub entirely and hand the building back to Dundee City Council if they go through with such a cut.

Dundee Contemporary Arts Director Beth Bate
DCA director Beth Bate. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Beth Bate, director of DCA, said they looked forward to seeing increased funding in the budget.

She said: “It’s absolutely vital that Creative Scotland see the promised uplift to their funding, to allow them to support the sector properly in turn, ending a decade of standstill funding to organisations like ours.

“Anything less than a significant uplift to our funding from Creative Scotland and continued support from Dundee City Council would result in changes to programme and staffing at DCA.”

Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra called on the city’s SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to “stay true to his word” on culture funding after he criticised the UK Government for putting a £2.6m cash boost for the V&A Dundee under review.

Labour warns regeneration at risk

Mr Marra said that without the promised funding, the future of DCA “hangs in the balance”.

He added: “Dundee’s cultural sector is being badly let down by the Scottish Government, and SNP MSPs unwilling to stand up for their city in the face of SNP cuts.

“Just this week, SNP MSP Joe Fitzpatrick said ‘Dundee’s cultural sector is a vitally important part of the local economy and any cut could put the city’s ongoing regeneration at risk.’

“Well now he has to be true to his words and Wednesday’s budget will be the proof.”

Mr FitzPatrick has engaged with Creative Scotland to ask them to provide certainty through multi-year funding.

He said he was confident the budget would support the SNP’s commitment to provide an extra £100 million a year for culture by 2028-29.

The MSP added: “Additional funding from the SNP Government will enable multi-year support, providing Dundee’s cultural organisations like the DCA with the stable financial arrangements they need to plan, and ensuring they can continue to play a vital role in the city’s ongoing cultural and economic regeneration.”

Conversation