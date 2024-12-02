Fife Council house tenants face rent rises of up to 7% next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council house tenants face rent rises of up to 7% next year

Officers say the hike in employers national insurance contributions will add to budget pressures.

By Claire Warrender
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Fife Council housing convenor Judy Hamilton

Fife Council house tenants could face a rent rise of up to 7% next year as the UK Government’s national insurance payment hike hits.

The increase in employer contributions will add to other financial pressures in 2025-26, say housing officers.

And while its impact on the council as a whole is still being reviewed, any extra payouts will have to be factored in to February’s budget-setting exercise.

Councillors will next week be asked to agree to consult tenants on rent options for the coming year.

And officers are recommending a rise of between 6% and 7%.

The lower figure will take the average weekly rent bill to £91.72 – an increase of £5.19 a week.

And a 7% rise would equal £92.59 a week – or £6.06 more.

Consequences of smaller Fife rent rise laid out

Last year’s rent increase was 5%, a figure also applied to lockups, garages and temporary accommodation.

However, housing chief John Mills says the same rise this year could cause a lower level of service for tenants.

Fife Council tenants can take part in a rent survey
Last year's Fife Council rent survey resulted in a 5% rise.

And it could also mean staff reorganisation, the cancellation of contracts with external companies and higher future costs because of maintenance delays.

The housing budget is funded almost entirely by rents and is used solely for council tenants.

It does not receive any contributions from council tax revenue.

And Mr Mills says it already faces a difficult financial position, with a budget gap of £7.6 million.

This is due to high inflation over recent years alongside a decision to keep rent increases below inflation since 2019.

‘Risk national insurance rise will increase financial pressures’

The housing head added: “There is a risk that the recent increase to employers national insurance contributions will increase the level of financial pressures.

“The gap will require to be funded through increased rental income, savings or a combination of both.

“It must be noted, these are recurring pressures that will exist and may increase in future years.”

Mr Mills continues: “It is officers’ opinion that a rental increase of between 6% and 7%  balances both the need to maintain rents at an affordable level for tenants and meet the financial requirements for the HRA (housing revenue account).

This will let the service continue to invest in new council housing and improve existing stock, he says.

A final decision on rents will be made during the Fife Council budget process in February.

Conversation