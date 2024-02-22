Fife Council approves ‘essential’ 5% rent increase amid housing emergency fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council approves ‘essential’ 5% rent increase amid housing emergency fears

The increase comes during an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton.
Fife Council housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Fife Council tenants will see rents rise by 5% from April.

The move was agreed as councillors set the local authority budget for 2024-25.

Service charges and rents for lock-ups, garages and temporary accommodation will also increase by the same amount.

Rent on Fife Council lock-ups will also increase by 5%.
Rent on Fife Council lock-ups will also increase by 5%. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Labour’s housing spokesperson Judy Hamilton said any increase in the current financial climate was difficult.

But she described it as essential to support Fife’s under-pressure housing services.

The rise follows consultation with tenants, who were given the choice of a 5%, 6% or 7% increase.

And it follows an attempt by the SNP opposition group to restrict it to 4% given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Hamilton said: “We are on the brink of a housing emergency here in Fife and the rent increase we are introducing is lower than most other councils are implementing.”

Fife facing ‘significant housing pressures’

The agreement means the average weekly rent will rise by £4.10 to £86.53.

And Ms Hamilton said it would enable to council to pay for home improvements, relieve fuel poverty and build new council houses.

“Three-quarters of the rental income will be invested back into housing stock,” she added.

The Kirkcaldy councillor warned Fife still faces significant housing pressures.

And she continued: “We all know the real solution is to build more houses.

“However, the proposed reduction of the Scottish Government subsidy of 26% places our building programme at risk.”

Fife Council has written to the Scottish and UK governments asking for support to help them avoid a housing emergency.

Fife Council helping to house refugees

Meanwhile, Fife has accepted one of Scotland’s largest cohorts of Ukrainian refugees, most of whom are in sponsored or host accommodation.

However, the council still supports those living in shared accommodation such as hotels.

And it is anticipated around a quarter will require some kind of housing or homelessness support.

Fife Council will also support 33 families from Afghanistan this year, who will live in MOD accommodation in Leuchars and Rosyth.

Ms Hamilton added: “I’m proud to be one of the communities that has welcomed them with open arms.”

More from Fife

David Ross, leader of Fife Council. I
Fife Council finances 'among best in Scotland' as members approve tax freeze and investments
Referee 'attacked during a match in Dunfermline between amateur sides Inverkeithing Hibs and Tappies FC.
VIDEO: Investigation launched after Fife amateur footballer lashes out at referee
Crocodiles are kept in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
11 crocodiles among 'dangerous' animals being kept as pets across Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Douglas O'Hare possessed over 200 child abuse images. Picture shows; Douglas O'Hare. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 21/02/2024
Kelty paedophile told police 'I'm not that type of person' after child abuse haul…
Kaitlin Flowers.
Teenager, 17, reported missing in Fife could be in Dundee
Robert Montgomery.
Jail warning for serial Fife abuser who dragged pregnant partner down stairs
Boy hit by car near Dunfermline
Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline
Car vandalised in Kelty incident
Watch as police descend on Kelty street after man throws brick at a car
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard
Hopes dashed for Fife's first eco-cemetery as appeal rejected
The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
Relief as cash finally pledged to save Craigtoun Park's Dutch Village from ruin

Conversation