Fife Council finances ‘among best in Scotland’ as members approve tax freeze and investments

Fife Council’s financial position was declared one of the best in Scotland as members approved a council tax freeze for 2024-25.

Administration leader David Ross hailed “a prudent approach” as he announced no cuts to services for the fourth year running.

Investments were also approved in several areas, including roads and flood defence during Thursday’s budget-setting meeting.

But the Labour leader was accused of unnecessary doom and gloom as he predicted major financial challenges ahead.

Unusually, the opposition took a more positive view, with SNP leader David Alexander stating: “There is absolutely nothing negative about this budget.”

In fact, the SNP’s own proposals were so similar to Labour’s, discussions were compared to “two bald men fighting over a comb”.

However, councillors took a microscope to a range of issues, with the state of Fife’s roads coming in for particular criticism.

Investment needed in road repairs across Fife

They approved an additional £3.5 million to repair a backlog of potholes across the region.

The SNP’s proposal of a £4m roads investment was rejected.

However, Mr Ross said further money may come forward later in the year.

Conservative councillor David Dempsey supported the higher amount and added: “The roads matter.

“If you go to the public and say what do you want the council to do most, the most likely answer is fix the roads.

“If you come up with a grand plan, the reaction is they look at the roads and say ‘aye right’.

“£3.5m is good but £4m is better.”

What other investments are in Fife Council budget?

Councillors also approved investments in other priority areas including:

£500,000 for educational psychologists to help cut growing violence in schools.

£250,000 for street cleaning and grounds maintenance, with investment in new street sweeping machines.

£20,000 to create pedestrian access at St Andrews and Dalgety Bay recycling centres – but no other sites across Fife, despite public campaigns.

£500,000 to replace the council’s ageing fleet of vehicles – including bin lorries – which keep breaking down.

£250,000 towards urgent repairs at Craigtoun Park’s Dutch Village, as expected.

£880,000 for subsidised bus contracts to keep commercially unprofitable services on the road.

Fees and charges to rise despite cost of living

In addition, £17.1m will go to Fife’s health and social care partnership.

However, fees and charges – including for burials and cremations – are likely to rise by up to 5% over the coming year.

The SNP’s budget proposed extra cash to prevent price rises given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Other proposals voted down by Labour, Conservative and Lib Dems included £100,000 to look into building a bridge at Doubledykes railway crossing.

And they suggested £300,000 to look at providing an underground solar compactor to replace Dunfermline’s city centre wheelie bins.

How has Fife Council avoided cuts?

Mr Ross said Fife was in an “unexpectedly fortunate” position.

This is thanks to a fall in employers’ pension contributions, income coming from the doubling of second homes’ council tax and money set aside for pay that wasn’t needed.

However, he warned the additional cash is a one-off, with no guarantees for next year.

“I’m pleased we can avoid making any cuts to services and we’re able to propose significant investment to enhance and improve our local services,” he said.

“But without that £12m, we would be looking at £10m of cuts next year.”

And he criticised the Scottish Government for “failing to provide fair funding” for councils.

He added: “We have seen £230m taken out of our revenue budget since 2012.

“Just think of the much-needed public services we could have provided.”