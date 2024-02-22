Fife Council finances ‘among best in Scotland’ as members approve tax freeze and investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council finances ‘among best in Scotland’ as members approve tax freeze and investments

Extra funding is announced for several services, including road repairs.

By Claire Warrender
David Ross, leader of Fife Council. I
David Ross, leader of Fife Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fife Council’s financial position was declared one of the best in Scotland as members approved a council tax freeze for 2024-25.

Administration leader David Ross hailed “a prudent approach” as he announced no cuts to services for the fourth year running.

Investments were also approved in several areas, including roads and flood defence during Thursday’s budget-setting meeting.

Fife Council staff sickness absence rates are soaring
Fife Council headquarters in Glenrothes, where councillors set next year’s budget.

But the Labour leader was accused of unnecessary doom and gloom as he predicted major financial challenges ahead.

Unusually, the opposition took a more positive view, with SNP leader David Alexander stating: “There is absolutely nothing negative about this budget.”

In fact, the SNP’s own proposals were so similar to Labour’s, discussions were compared to “two bald men fighting over a comb”.

However, councillors took a microscope to a range of issues, with the state of Fife’s roads coming in for particular criticism.

Investment needed in road repairs across Fife

They approved an additional £3.5 million to repair a backlog of potholes across the region.

The SNP’s proposal of a £4m roads investment was rejected.

However, Mr Ross said further money may come forward later in the year.

Conservative councillor David Dempsey supported the higher amount and added: “The roads matter.

Conservative councillor Dave Dempsey.

“If you go to the public and say what do you want the council to do most, the most likely answer is fix the roads.

“If you come up with a grand plan, the reaction is they look at the roads and say ‘aye right’.

“£3.5m is good but £4m is better.”

What other investments are in Fife Council budget?

Councillors also approved investments in other priority areas including:

  • £500,000 for educational psychologists to help cut growing violence in schools.
  • £250,000 for street cleaning and grounds maintenance, with investment in new street sweeping machines.
  • £20,000 to create pedestrian access at St Andrews and Dalgety Bay recycling centres – but no other sites across Fife, despite public campaigns.

    Pedestrians still can't access St Andrews recycling centre.
    Pedestrians still can’t access St Andrews recycling centre.
  • £500,000 to replace the council’s ageing fleet of vehicles – including bin lorries – which keep breaking down.
  • £250,000 towards urgent repairs at Craigtoun Park’s Dutch Village, as expected.
  • £880,000 for subsidised bus contracts to keep commercially unprofitable services on the road.

Fees and charges to rise despite cost of living

In addition, £17.1m will go to Fife’s health and social care partnership.

However, fees and charges – including for burials and cremations – are likely to rise by up to 5% over the coming year.

The SNP’s budget proposed extra cash to prevent price rises given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

SNP group leader Councillor David Alexander. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
SNP group leader Councillor David Alexander says there is nothing negative about the Fife Council budget. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Other proposals voted down by Labour, Conservative and Lib Dems included £100,000 to look into building a bridge at Doubledykes railway crossing.

And they suggested £300,000 to look at providing an underground solar compactor to replace Dunfermline’s city centre wheelie bins.

How has Fife Council avoided cuts?

Mr Ross said Fife was in an “unexpectedly fortunate” position.

This is thanks to a fall in employers’ pension contributions, income coming from the doubling of second homes’ council tax and money set aside for pay that wasn’t needed.

However, he warned the additional cash is a one-off, with no guarantees for next year.

“I’m pleased we can avoid making any cuts to services and we’re able to propose significant investment to enhance and improve our local services,” he said.

“But without that £12m, we would be looking at £10m of cuts next year.”

And he criticised the Scottish Government for “failing to provide fair funding” for councils.

He added: “We have seen £230m taken out of our revenue budget since 2012.

“Just think of the much-needed public services we could have provided.”

More from Fife

Referee 'attacked during a match in Dunfermline between amateur sides Inverkeithing Hibs and Tappies FC.
VIDEO: Investigation launched after Fife amateur footballer lashes out at referee
Crocodiles are kept in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
11 crocodiles among 'dangerous' animals being kept as pets across Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Douglas O'Hare possessed over 200 child abuse images. Picture shows; Douglas O'Hare. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 21/02/2024
Kelty paedophile told police 'I'm not that type of person' after child abuse haul…
Kaitlin Flowers.
Teenager, 17, reported missing in Fife could be in Dundee
Robert Montgomery.
Jail warning for serial Fife abuser who dragged pregnant partner down stairs
Boy hit by car near Dunfermline
Boy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Dunfermline
Car vandalised in Kelty incident
Watch as police descend on Kelty street after man throws brick at a car
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard
Hopes dashed for Fife's first eco-cemetery as appeal rejected
The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
Relief as cash finally pledged to save Craigtoun Park's Dutch Village from ruin
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife.
No jail time for Fife paedophile who filmed 13-year-old boy in bathroom

Conversation