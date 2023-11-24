No chance of reinstating Doubledykes railway crossing in Fife, councillors told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

No chance of reinstating Doubledykes railway crossing in Fife, councillors told

There are still hopes of establishing a new crossing over the Levenmouth rail link as talks continue.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
Doubledykes crossing is now closed.

There’s no chance of reinstating the Doubledykes railway crossing, despite claims it is a public right of way.

Network Rail representatives have told councillors the route is now part of a live railway line and cannot be reopened.

Officials attended Fife Council’s Glenrothes area committee this week to answer questions on the controversial decision to close Doubledykes and crossings at Walksmill and Tullybreck.

Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes railway crossing last year.

They cross the site of the new Levenmouth rail link, which is now live ahead of its opening next year.

The move prompted an outcry among people who have travelled the path for decades.

However, Network Rail communications manager Owen Campbell, told councillors it is a “legal fact” you can’t create prescriptive rights across an operational railway.

However, the decision does not mean there is no hope for a public crossing.

Talks ongoing over new crossing bid

Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik said: “The legal position has been outlined, but we’ve got an unsatisfactory result.

“We don’t get to ride off into the sunset once this is done – we have to find a way to make this palatable and make it work for our communities.”

Labour councillor Altany Craik.

He continued: “That’s the discussion we’ve been having with Transport Scotland.

“We’re looking forward together to find what can or can’t be done.

“We’re looking at what a crossing might look like, what it would cost, and how to find the funding for it.

“Keeping score doesn’t really matter at this point.

“The key thing is to make sure we find a way to deliver a crossing that meets our aspirations.”

Limited funding for active travel

According to Mr Campbell, Doubledykes crossing has not been a legal public right of way since the 1980s.

“That isn’t a matter of opinion, it’s a matter of legal reality,” he said.

He explained that Network Rail “thoroughly examined” all common use crossing points along the new rail route.

However, other sites were chosen due to limited funding to develop active travel routes alongside the railway.

“If at an earlier point in the development it had been established that there was a need for a bridge at this location and if the funding package had been developed, we would have happily constructed it, but it wasn’t forthcoming from any organisation,” Mr Campbell said.

More from Fife

Kenneth Grindlay.
Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew
Cult Fitness will open in Buckhaven next summer. Image: Aimee Crombie
Fife couple reveal 'dream' plans for women-only gym in Buckhaven
The accident happened at the Kettle Produce plant at Orkie Farm, Freuchie. Image: Google.
Fife vegetable firm fined £360k after worker dragged into carrot machine
Paul Weller is heading for Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dunfermline show
Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closing down
Kirkcaldy Indoor Market to close after nearly 35 years
Stuart Connolly.
Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy's leg and left it untreated
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
'Highly likely' NHS Fife will need significant financial bailout as overspend rises to £16m
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly.
Lochgelly flats fire: Community rallies behind residents who lost their homes
David Cosgrove has been placed on the Register for five years.
Voyeur who spied through hole in Fife bathroom door on Register for 5 years
How the new R&A base in St Andrews will look.
R&A submits planning application for new staff base in St Andrews

Conversation