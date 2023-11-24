No chance of reinstating Doubledykes railway crossing in Fife, councillors told

There’s no chance of reinstating the Doubledykes railway crossing, despite claims it is a public right of way.

Network Rail representatives have told councillors the route is now part of a live railway line and cannot be reopened.

Officials attended Fife Council’s Glenrothes area committee this week to answer questions on the controversial decision to close Doubledykes and crossings at Walksmill and Tullybreck.

They cross the site of the new Levenmouth rail link, which is now live ahead of its opening next year.

The move prompted an outcry among people who have travelled the path for decades.

However, Network Rail communications manager Owen Campbell, told councillors it is a “legal fact” you can’t create prescriptive rights across an operational railway.

However, the decision does not mean there is no hope for a public crossing.

Talks ongoing over new crossing bid

Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik said: “The legal position has been outlined, but we’ve got an unsatisfactory result.

“We don’t get to ride off into the sunset once this is done – we have to find a way to make this palatable and make it work for our communities.”

He continued: “That’s the discussion we’ve been having with Transport Scotland.

“We’re looking forward together to find what can or can’t be done.

“We’re looking at what a crossing might look like, what it would cost, and how to find the funding for it.

“Keeping score doesn’t really matter at this point.

“The key thing is to make sure we find a way to deliver a crossing that meets our aspirations.”

Limited funding for active travel

According to Mr Campbell, Doubledykes crossing has not been a legal public right of way since the 1980s.

“That isn’t a matter of opinion, it’s a matter of legal reality,” he said.

He explained that Network Rail “thoroughly examined” all common use crossing points along the new rail route.

However, other sites were chosen due to limited funding to develop active travel routes alongside the railway.

“If at an earlier point in the development it had been established that there was a need for a bridge at this location and if the funding package had been developed, we would have happily constructed it, but it wasn’t forthcoming from any organisation,” Mr Campbell said.