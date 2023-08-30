Interdict call in last ditch attempt to prevent Thursday’s Doubledykes Crossing closure

Ramblers Scotland has called on Fife Council to serve an interdict to prevent tomorrow’s closure of Doubledykes railway crossing.

The organisation has written to the local authority in a last ditch attempt to stop Network Rail from closing the popular crossing point.

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition calling for the walking and cycling route to remain open.

However, the rail company plans to permanently fence it off on Thursday for “well-documented safety reasons”.

Doubledykes is an ancient route but now crosses the new Levenmouth rail link, which is due to open in spring.

Engineering trains already use the line.

Emergency motion to prevent closure

Ramblers Scotland said: “We are aware of the high level of community support for the retention of a crossing point at Doubledykes, including from members of Glenrothes Ramblers.

“It is particularly concerning that Network Rail should have announced their intention to close the crossings with further consultation.”

The charity said the move would impact on the enjoyment of the outdoors in the Glenrothes area.

Fife Council has not commented on the interdict call but says it is actively pressing Network Rail on the matter.

Members of Glenrothes area committee also backed an emergency motion calling on the rail company, council officers and Transport Scotland to attend their next meeting

SNP councillor Daniel Wilson said “Up until this afternoon, Fife Council has not publicised its position, legal or otherwise.

“It’s extremely disappointing,”

Doubledykes crossing closure ‘unavoidable’

Mr Wilson said his aim was to consider what could be done to maintain the crossing.

The move was welcomed by Thornton Community Council, which has campaigned to keep Doubledykes open.

Spokesperson Jean Laird said: “Our community campaign is getting stronger and will not go away.”

However, Joe Mulvenna from Network Rail said the crossing closure was now unavoidable.

“Securing the railway boundary will protect the safety of the public,” he said.