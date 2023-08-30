Interdict call in last ditch attempt to prevent Thursday’s Doubledykes Crossing closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interdict call in last ditch attempt to prevent Thursday’s Doubledykes Crossing closure

Ramblers Scotland has called for a court order to stop Network Rail from permanently closing the crossing.

By Claire Warrender
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.
Ramblers Scotland has called on Fife Council to serve an interdict to prevent tomorrow’s closure of Doubledykes railway crossing.

The organisation has written to the local authority in a last ditch attempt to stop Network Rail from closing the popular crossing point.

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition calling for the walking and cycling route to remain open.

However, the rail company plans to permanently fence it off on Thursday for “well-documented safety reasons”.

Doubledykes is an ancient route but now crosses the new Levenmouth rail link, which is due to open in spring.

Engineering trains already use the line.

Emergency motion to prevent closure

Ramblers Scotland said: “We are aware of the high level of community support for the retention of a crossing point at Doubledykes, including from members of Glenrothes Ramblers.

“It is particularly concerning that Network Rail should have announced their intention to close the crossings with further consultation.”

The charity said the move would impact on the enjoyment of the outdoors in the Glenrothes area.

Fife Council has not commented on the interdict call but says it is actively pressing Network Rail on the matter.

Members of Glenrothes area committee also backed an emergency motion calling on the rail company, council officers and Transport Scotland to attend their next meeting

SNP councillor Daniel Wilson said “Up until this afternoon, Fife Council has not publicised its position, legal or otherwise.

“It’s extremely disappointing,”

Doubledykes crossing closure ‘unavoidable’

Mr Wilson said his aim was to consider what could be done to maintain the crossing.

The move was welcomed by Thornton Community Council, which has campaigned to keep Doubledykes open.

Spokesperson Jean Laird said: “Our community campaign is getting stronger and will not go away.”

However, Joe Mulvenna from Network Rail said the crossing closure was now unavoidable.

“Securing the railway boundary will protect the safety of the public,” he said.

