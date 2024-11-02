8 of the best Indian restaurants in Stirling

Stirling is lucky to be home to so many fantastic Indian restaurants, offering consistently delicious and authentic cuisine.

If you’re in the mood for something spicy and full of flavour, look no further than our list of eight excellent Indian restaurants in Stirling city centre.

With specialities from regions across India and Nepal represented, you’re guaranteed to find something to satisfy you here.

1) Green Gates

Serving North and South Indian cuisine in elegant surroundings, Green Gates is beloved for its fresh, authentic food and exceptional customer service.

In particular, the lamb dishes and garlic naan come highly recommended.

A generous vegan menu makes this an ideal dinner destination for anyone on a plant-based diet.

Address: 2 Queen Street, Stirling, FK8 1HN

2) Mint Leaf

Mint Leaf specialises in Nepalese and Indian dishes, cooked using specially sourced Himalayan spices and herbs.

Still, there are delicious nods to Scotland on the menu, such as haggis pakora.

This eatery prides itself on offering more unusual options than your average Indian restaurant, which brings loyal customers back again and again.

If you’re a lover of hot and spicy food, Mint Leaf is definitely the right fit for you.

Address: 16-18 Barnton Street, Stirling, FK8 1NA

3) Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are also home to branches of Rishi’s Indian Aroma, but the Stirling restaurant is considered superior by locals.

The South Indian establishment cooks up specialities including idli and channa bhatura, as well as dosa dishes and Indo-Chinese options.

Make sure to book your table in advance to avoid disappointment.

Address: 14 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

4) Maharaja

A Stirling institution, Maharaja has been feeding hungry residents for the last 25 years.

The food here represents several regions across India, with a wide range of curries, all bursting with flavour.

Maharaja’s dining room has a welcoming atmosphere and plenty of space for larger groups.

Address: 39 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DN

5) Indian Cottage

Perfect for an evening meal or for a Stirling lunchtime treat, some of the best Punjabi food in the Central Belt is being served up at Indian Cottage.

The menu has everything from tandoori to korma, pakora to biryani, and delectable desserts.

Plus, the special three-course dinner deal from Sunday to Thursday will make a mid-week meal out here taste even better.

Address: 11 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

6) Om’s Indian Delight

Not far away, Om’s Indian Delight is a favourite Indian restaurant for many, including food blogger The Forth Valley Food Guy.

Whipping up authentic Indian and Nepali cuisine, Om’s is known for its tasty flavours, generous portions and friendly, helpful service.

Om’s is family-friendly, and customers often remark that the food here is affordable and great value for money.

Address: 17-19 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

7) Spice Garden

With a vast menu, Spice Garden has long been popular with Stirling locals.

Specials here include tandoori and biryani dishes, but there are many more mouth-watering options available for all tastes.

Warm and attentive staff help to make any meal here a memorable experience.

Address: 23 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2LT

8) Kahani

With fun and funky decor, Kahani on Upper Craigs focuses on Indian street food dishes, making it easy for diners to try something new and share with their table.

If you’re struggling to choose from the massive menu, knowledgeable staff are on hand to advise.

Address: 50 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DS

