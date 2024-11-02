8 of the best Indian restaurants in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 of the best Indian restaurants in Stirling

Locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to excellent Indian eateries.

Kahani Indian restaurant in Stirling
No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a Stirling Indian restaurant with the perfect menu for you. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Stirling is lucky to be home to so many fantastic Indian restaurants, offering consistently delicious and authentic cuisine.

If you’re in the mood for something spicy and full of flavour, look no further than our list of eight excellent Indian restaurants in Stirling city centre.

With specialities from regions across India and Nepal represented, you’re guaranteed to find something to satisfy you here.

1) Green Gates

Close-up of exterior sign of Stirling Indian restaurant Green Gates, with red festoon lighting hanging outside
Green Gates has a large vegan menu, as well as plenty of vegetarian and meat dishes. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Serving North and South Indian cuisine in elegant surroundings, Green Gates is beloved for its fresh, authentic food and exceptional customer service.

In particular, the lamb dishes and garlic naan come highly recommended.

A generous vegan menu makes this an ideal dinner destination for anyone on a plant-based diet.

Address: 2 Queen Street, Stirling, FK8 1HN

2) Mint Leaf

Close-up of box sign for Stirling Indian and Nepalese restaurant, Mint Leaf
Mint Leaf aims to offer diners something a little bit different. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Mint Leaf specialises in Nepalese and Indian dishes, cooked using specially sourced Himalayan spices and herbs.

Still, there are delicious nods to Scotland on the menu, such as haggis pakora.

This eatery prides itself on offering more unusual options than your average Indian restaurant, which brings loyal customers back again and again.

If you’re a lover of hot and spicy food, Mint Leaf is definitely the right fit for you.

Address: 16-18 Barnton Street, Stirling, FK8 1NA

3) Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Exterior sign of Rishi's Indian Aroma restaurant
Rishi’s on Friars Street is often bustling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are also home to branches of Rishi’s Indian Aroma, but the Stirling restaurant is considered superior by locals.

The South Indian establishment cooks up specialities including idli and channa bhatura, as well as dosa dishes and Indo-Chinese options.

Make sure to book your table in advance to avoid disappointment.

Address: 14 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

4) Maharaja

Exterior sign of Maharaja Indian restaurant
Maharaja has been in business in the city for a quarter of a century. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A Stirling institution, Maharaja has been feeding hungry residents for the last 25 years.

The food here represents several regions across India, with a wide range of curries, all bursting with flavour.

Maharaja’s dining room has a welcoming atmosphere and plenty of space for larger groups.

Address: 39 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DN

5) Indian Cottage

Exterior sign of Indian Cottage restaurant
Indian Cottage is the place to go for Punjabi cuisine. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Perfect for an evening meal or for a Stirling lunchtime treat, some of the best Punjabi food in the Central Belt is being served up at Indian Cottage.

The menu has everything from tandoori to korma, pakora to biryani, and delectable desserts.

Plus, the special three-course dinner deal from Sunday to Thursday will make a mid-week meal out here taste even better.

Address: 11 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

6) Om’s Indian Delight

Exterior sign of Om's Indian Delight
Om’s is family-friendly and popular with lots of Stirling locals. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Not far away, Om’s Indian Delight is a favourite Indian restaurant for many, including food blogger The Forth Valley Food Guy.

Whipping up authentic Indian and Nepali cuisine, Om’s is known for its tasty flavours, generous portions and friendly, helpful service.

Om’s is family-friendly, and customers often remark that the food here is affordable and great value for money.

Address: 17-19 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

7) Spice Garden

Red stone exterior of Spice Garden Indian restaurant in Stirling
Customers say they love the great service at Spice Garden. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

With a vast menu, Spice Garden has long been popular with Stirling locals.

Specials here include tandoori and biryani dishes, but there are many more mouth-watering options available for all tastes.

Warm and attentive staff help to make any meal here a memorable experience.

Address: 23 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2LT

8) Kahani

Exterior of Kahani Indian street food with colourful purple flowers under the sign
Kahani has another restaurant in Edinburgh. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

With fun and funky decor, Kahani on Upper Craigs focuses on Indian street food dishes, making it easy for diners to try something new and share with their table.

If you’re struggling to choose from the massive menu, knowledgeable staff are on hand to advise.

Address: 50 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DS

