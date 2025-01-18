7 homes on the market in Perth and Kinross for less than £70k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 homes on the market in Perth and Kinross for less than £70k

There plenty of bargains to be had.

By Lucy Scarlett
Outside of Princes Street, Perth.
A flat on Perth's Princes Street is available for £69,000. Image: Possible

There is ample opportunity to buy a home for less than £70,000 in Perth and Kinross.

From one-bedroom apartments to fixer-upper projects, Perth and the surrounding area offers plenty of affordable homes.

Listed below are seven such properties available for under £70,000.

1. County Place, Perth: £59,000

Outside of County Place.
The flat is located in the city centre. Image: Clyde Properties
County Place kitchen.
It has a sleek and spacious kitchen. Image: Clyde Properties
Bedroom in County Place.
The home comes with two bedrooms. Image: Clyde Properties
Bathroom of County Place.
A large bathroom in the flat. Image: Clyde Properties

This stylish Perth city centre flat has an open-plan kitchen and living room with a modern bathroom.

It also comes with an outdoor communal space.

Added bonuses include electrical heating and the property’s proximity to transport and shops.

This two-bedroom apartment is described as “perfect for first-time buyers or investors seeking a buy-to-let opportunity.”

It is being marketed by Clyde Properties for offers over £59,000.

2. Main Street, Methven: £62,500

Main Street Methven outside.
The home comes with on-street parking. Image: Premier Properties
Main Street Methven living room.
The flat has hardwood flooring. Image: Premier Properties
Main Street Methven kitchen.
A quaint kitchen is tucked away. Image: Premier Properties
Main Street Methven bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Premier Properties

This charming one-bedroom ground-floor flat on Main Street is located in the village of Methven.

The property also has a kitchen, living room and bathroom.

On-street parking is available, and the post office, bus links and King George’s Jubilee Park are close.

It is being marketed by Premier Properties for offers over £62,500.

3. Emma Street, Blairgowrie: £44,500

Outside of Emma Street home.
The home is on Emma Street. Image: Let Property
Kitchen/ living space.
The kitchen and living room share a cosy space. Image: Let Property
Bedroom.
The property has one bedroom. Image: Let Property
Bathroom.
The house has a sizeable bathroom. Image: Let Property

This studio flat is on Emma Street in Blairgowrie with excellent access to the town centre.

It is a buy-to-let opportunity with a long-term tenant currently in situ.

It has been described as “a fantastic opportunity for investors looking to expand their portfolio.”

It is being marketed by Let Property for offers over £44,500.

4. Millar Street, Crieff: £70,000

Outside of Millar Street.
The home is in the heart of Crieff. Image: Next Home
Garden on Millar Street.
The home comes with a shared garden. Image: Next Home
Kitchen/ living area.
An open-plan kitchen and living space. Image: Next Home
Bedroom.
It has a large bedroom. Image: Next Home

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is on Millar Street in Crieff.

It is in the heart of the town and shares a communal garden with neighbours.

With an open-plan kitchen/living room and spacious bedroom, it is suited to first-time buyers.

The home has double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

It is being marketed by Next Home for offers in the region of £70,000.

5. Bowton Road, Kinross: £70,000

Outside of Bowton Road
The home is in Kinross. Image: Andersons
Kitchen.
A new kitchen has been fitted. Image: Andersons
Bedroom.
It has a spacious bedroom. Image: Andersons
Bathroom.
A modern bathroom has been fitted. Image: Andersons

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom property in Kinross has been freshly decorated and is in ‘move-in condition.’

The first-floor apartment is comprised of a kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and shower room.

It comes with ample parking and a small allocated garden area that comes with a drying green.

It is described as an “ideal buy-to-let investment or starter home”.

It is being marketed by Andersons for offers over £70,000.

6. Princes Street, Perth: £69,000

Outside of Princes Street.
The building has large windows. Image: Possible
Living room.
The home is suited to first-time buyers. Image: Possible
Kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Possible
Bedroom.
The large bedroom has plenty of space to fill. Image: Possible

This Princes Street flat sits ideally in the city centre.

With one bedroom, a living room, kitchen and bathroom, the home is described as “ideal for a single professional or a couple looking for a comfortable living space.”

The flat receives plenty of natural light.

It also has plenty of storage space and double glazing.

It is being marketed by Possible for offers over £69,000.

7. Speygate, Perth: £69,000

Outside.
The property has excellent transport links. Image: Simple Approach
Living room.
Hardwood flooring gives the homes a cosy feel. Image: Simple Approach
Kitchen.
It has a long kitchen. Image: Simple Approach
Bedroom.
There is a spacious bedroom. Image: Simple Approach

This flat is located in Speygate, Perth city centre.

The home is comprised of a generous kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room.

Hardwood flooring is in place throughout, and the flat has a modern kitchen area.

It is being marketed by Simple Approach for offers over £69,000.

