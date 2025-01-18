7 homes on the market in Perth and Kinross for less than £70k

There is ample opportunity to buy a home for less than £70,000 in Perth and Kinross.

From one-bedroom apartments to fixer-upper projects, Perth and the surrounding area offers plenty of affordable homes.

Listed below are seven such properties available for under £70,000.

1. County Place, Perth: £59,000

This stylish Perth city centre flat has an open-plan kitchen and living room with a modern bathroom.

It also comes with an outdoor communal space.

Added bonuses include electrical heating and the property’s proximity to transport and shops.

This two-bedroom apartment is described as “perfect for first-time buyers or investors seeking a buy-to-let opportunity.”

It is being marketed by Clyde Properties for offers over £59,000.

2. Main Street, Methven: £62,500

This charming one-bedroom ground-floor flat on Main Street is located in the village of Methven.

The property also has a kitchen, living room and bathroom.

On-street parking is available, and the post office, bus links and King George’s Jubilee Park are close.

It is being marketed by Premier Properties for offers over £62,500.

3. Emma Street, Blairgowrie: £44,500

This studio flat is on Emma Street in Blairgowrie with excellent access to the town centre.

It is a buy-to-let opportunity with a long-term tenant currently in situ.

It has been described as “a fantastic opportunity for investors looking to expand their portfolio.”

It is being marketed by Let Property for offers over £44,500.

4. Millar Street, Crieff: £70,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is on Millar Street in Crieff.

It is in the heart of the town and shares a communal garden with neighbours.

With an open-plan kitchen/living room and spacious bedroom, it is suited to first-time buyers.

The home has double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

It is being marketed by Next Home for offers in the region of £70,000.

5. Bowton Road, Kinross: £70,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom property in Kinross has been freshly decorated and is in ‘move-in condition.’

The first-floor apartment is comprised of a kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and shower room.

It comes with ample parking and a small allocated garden area that comes with a drying green.

It is described as an “ideal buy-to-let investment or starter home”.

It is being marketed by Andersons for offers over £70,000.

6. Princes Street, Perth: £69,000

This Princes Street flat sits ideally in the city centre.

With one bedroom, a living room, kitchen and bathroom, the home is described as “ideal for a single professional or a couple looking for a comfortable living space.”

The flat receives plenty of natural light.

It also has plenty of storage space and double glazing.

It is being marketed by Possible for offers over £69,000.

7. Speygate, Perth: £69,000

This flat is located in Speygate, Perth city centre.

The home is comprised of a generous kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room.

Hardwood flooring is in place throughout, and the flat has a modern kitchen area.

It is being marketed by Simple Approach for offers over £69,000.