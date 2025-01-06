Homes you can buy in Dundee for less than £60k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homes you can buy in Dundee for less than £60k

Several properties in the city may offer a bargain for househunters.

Park Avenue, Dundee.
A flat on Park Avenue, Dundee, is among the cheapest for sale in the city. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
By Neil Henderson

Several homes in Dundee could offer a bargain to househunters after being put up for sale for less than £60,000.

Some of the properties are in walk-in condition and have up to two bedrooms, while others offer a renovation opportunity.

According to Rightmove, these are the cheapest homes currently for sale in Dundee.

Park Avenue: £59,999 fixed price

The living room at Park Avenue, Dundee.
The living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Large bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Kitchen at Park Avenue, Dundee.
The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

First on the list is this one-bedroom, third-floor flat on Park Avenue in Stobswell.

This property comprises a large double bedroom with built-in storage, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom with a three-piece suite and shower over bath.

Added benefits include double glazing throughout and an outdoor communal space.

The flat is described as being “perfect for first-time buyers or buy-to-let investors”.

Tannadice Court: Offers over £55,000

Tannadice Court, Dundee.
Tannadice Court, Dundee. Image: Standard Sale
The living room at Tannadice Court.
The living room. Image: Standard Sale
Kitchen will need a complete modernisation.
The kitchen needs to be replaced. Image: Standard Sale
Bathroom.
The bathroom also needs a significant refurb. Image: Standard Sale

Next up is a doer-upper for those who fancy a project.

This ground-floor, two-bedroom flat at Tannadice Court forms part of a four-storey residential block.

It needs a full refurbishment throughout including kitchen and bathroom replacements.

Despite its condition, it is said to offer buyers “high-yield rental potential”.

Morgan Street: £52,995 fixed price

Morgan Street, Dundee
Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Portolio
Morgan Street living room.
The living room. Image: Portolio
Bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Portolio
Kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Portolio

This third-floor, one-bedroom flat on Morgan Street in Stobswell is described as a buy-to-let investment opportunity.

The property comprises an entrance hallway, a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

It currently has a tenant with a yield of 10%.

The home report values the flat at £55,000.

Loons Road: £52,500 fixed price

Loons Road, Dundee.
Loons Road, Dundee. Image: Remax
The kitchen at Loons Road.
The kitchen. Image: Remax
The main living space at Loons Road.
The lounge. Image: Remax
Outdoor communal space at Loons Road.
The shared communal space. Image: Remax

On the market for a similar price is this second-floor, one-bedroom flat on Loons Road.

Featuring an entrance vestibule, a lounge, a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen, it is described as being an ideal property for first-time buyers.

Double-glazed throughout, the property also comes with a shared outdoor space.

Isla Street: Offers over £48,000

Isla Street, Dundee.
Isla Street, Dundee. Image: Remax
Living room and kitchen.
The flat is in a studio layout. Image: Remax
Another view of the living room.
The living, bedroom and kitchen space. Image: Remax
Isla Street bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Remax

This one-bedroom, mid-terrace flat on Isla Street, just off Dens Road, is described as a “charming” property.

However, this home will only suit those who want compact living as it features a studio layout – meaning the living, kitchen and bedroom spaces are all in the same area.

The flat also comes with a bathroom and gas central heating.

Buchanan Street: £35,000 auction

Buchanan Street, Dundee
Buchanan Street, Dundee. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Buchanan Street living room.
The living room. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Small kitchen space at Buchanan Street, Dundee.
The small kitchen space. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Outdoor space at Buchanan Street, Dundee.
The garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions

This new-to-marked, one-bedroom flat on Buchanan Street in Stobswell is going to auction.

It comprises a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and a bedroom, along with several built-in cupboards, a hallway and a communal garden.

This flat – which requires “a degree of renovation” – is said to be ideal for an investor or first-time buyer, and could command a rental income of £500-600 per month.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the top 10 homes for sale in Tayside and Fife throughout 2024.

