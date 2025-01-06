Homes you can buy in Dundee for less than £60k

Several homes in Dundee could offer a bargain to househunters after being put up for sale for less than £60,000.

Some of the properties are in walk-in condition and have up to two bedrooms, while others offer a renovation opportunity.

According to Rightmove, these are the cheapest homes currently for sale in Dundee.

Park Avenue: £59,999 fixed price

First on the list is this one-bedroom, third-floor flat on Park Avenue in Stobswell.

This property comprises a large double bedroom with built-in storage, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom with a three-piece suite and shower over bath.

Added benefits include double glazing throughout and an outdoor communal space.

The flat is described as being “perfect for first-time buyers or buy-to-let investors”.

Tannadice Court: Offers over £55,000

Next up is a doer-upper for those who fancy a project.

This ground-floor, two-bedroom flat at Tannadice Court forms part of a four-storey residential block.

It needs a full refurbishment throughout including kitchen and bathroom replacements.

Despite its condition, it is said to offer buyers “high-yield rental potential”.

Morgan Street: £52,995 fixed price

This third-floor, one-bedroom flat on Morgan Street in Stobswell is described as a buy-to-let investment opportunity.

The property comprises an entrance hallway, a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

It currently has a tenant with a yield of 10%.

The home report values the flat at £55,000.

Loons Road: £52,500 fixed price

On the market for a similar price is this second-floor, one-bedroom flat on Loons Road.

Featuring an entrance vestibule, a lounge, a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen, it is described as being an ideal property for first-time buyers.

Double-glazed throughout, the property also comes with a shared outdoor space.

Isla Street: Offers over £48,000

This one-bedroom, mid-terrace flat on Isla Street, just off Dens Road, is described as a “charming” property.

However, this home will only suit those who want compact living as it features a studio layout – meaning the living, kitchen and bedroom spaces are all in the same area.

The flat also comes with a bathroom and gas central heating.

Buchanan Street: £35,000 auction

This new-to-marked, one-bedroom flat on Buchanan Street in Stobswell is going to auction.

It comprises a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and a bedroom, along with several built-in cupboards, a hallway and a communal garden.

This flat – which requires “a degree of renovation” – is said to be ideal for an investor or first-time buyer, and could command a rental income of £500-600 per month.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the top 10 homes for sale in Tayside and Fife throughout 2024.