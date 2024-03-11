Looking to start your caring career? Fife Health and Social Care Partnership want to hear from you!

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership is looking for people to join as care assistants.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The group is looking for caring and compassionate practitioners to join its Complex Care Service supporting adults with a learning disability.

Care assistants, care practitioners and social care workers within the partnership work as part of a team to support individuals with learning disabilities and intense support needs in their own home.

They provide positive support, personal care and encouragement to people to make their own choices and decisions in all aspects of their daily lives to live as independently as possible.

These roles are as varied as everyday life, supporting people with a trip to the shops, an activity or day out, a reminder to take medication or providing personal care.

As individuals we are all different as is the care and support required.

So if you are patient, kind and have a supporting nature with desire to help and support adults to live the best life possible, you could make a difference by joining Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

You will be part of a team who strive to improve lives every day, providing a high standard of care, which is underpinned by the Health and Social Care Standards.

For those with a caring heart, compassion, and a sense of fun, this is a golden opportunity.

It is a chance to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits

Choosing a career as a care assistant comes with tangible rewards.

Competitive salaries are complemented by a robust benefits package, including a pension scheme.

The perks extend to local and national discounts on supermarkets, restaurants, and retail outlets.

What you need to work in a care job in Fife

No formal qualifications are required at entry level. However, this is a professional and regulated workforce so there is an expectation and a requirement to gain the relevant qualifications.

You’ll need to gain the appropriate SVQ or equivalent qualification within a timescale to meet Scottish Social Services Council registration requirements.

But you will be provided with support to achieve this. There is a robust induction programme and lots of ongoing support and training.

You will also be required to obtain Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme membership through Disclosure Scotland.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership offers a competitive rate of pay, including additional enhancements for unsocial hours and excellent employee benefits and training.

It has permanent and relief positions available at locations across Fife. You will take ownership of your personal development and there are opportunities for career progression.

Apply now!

All of the information you need for care assistant roles and other care roles with the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership can be found online.

And for the wide range of roles available across the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership go to its careers page.