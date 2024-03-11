Looking to start your caring career? Fife Health and Social Care Partnership want to hear from you!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Looking to start your caring career? Fife Health and Social Care Partnership want to hear from you!

Discover a fulfilling career path and make a difference to the people who need it most.

Care jobs in Fife provide a vital service and create better communities.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership is looking for people to join as care assistants.

The group is looking for caring and compassionate practitioners to join its Complex Care Service supporting adults with a learning disability.

Care assistants, care practitioners and social care workers within the partnership work as part of a team to support individuals with learning disabilities and intense support needs in their own home.

They provide positive support, personal care and encouragement to people to make their own choices and decisions in all aspects of their daily lives to live as independently as possible.

These roles are as varied as everyday life, supporting people with a trip to the shops, an activity or day out, a reminder to take medication or providing personal care.

As individuals we are all different as is the care and support required.

So if you are patient, kind and have a supporting nature with desire to help and support adults to live the best life possible, you could make a difference by joining Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

You will be part of a team who strive to improve lives every day, providing a high standard of care, which is underpinned by the Health and Social Care Standards.

For those with a caring heart, compassion, and a sense of fun, this is a golden opportunity.

It is a chance to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits

Care jobs in Fife give you the opportunity to make a real connection with vulnerable people in your community.

Choosing a career as a care assistant comes with tangible rewards.

Competitive salaries are complemented by a robust benefits package, including a pension scheme.

The perks extend to local and national discounts on supermarkets, restaurants, and retail outlets.

What you need to work in a care job in Fife

No formal qualifications are required at entry level. However, this is a professional and regulated workforce so there is an expectation and a requirement to gain the relevant qualifications.

You’ll need to gain the appropriate SVQ or equivalent qualification within a timescale to meet Scottish Social Services Council registration requirements.

But you will be provided with support to achieve this. There is a robust induction programme and lots of ongoing support and training.

You will also be required to obtain Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme membership through Disclosure Scotland.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership offers a competitive rate of pay, including additional enhancements for unsocial hours and excellent employee benefits and training.

It has permanent and relief positions available at locations across Fife. You will take ownership of your personal development and there are opportunities for career progression.

Apply now!

All of the information you need for care assistant roles and other care roles with the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership can be found online.

And for the wide range of roles available across the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership go to its careers page.

