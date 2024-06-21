Man, 56, charged after police find £70k of drugs in Dundee raids

A man has been charged after nearly £70,000 worth of drugs were found during police raids in Dundee.

Officers swooped on properties on Fintryside in Fintry and Lansdowne Court in Dryburgh on Thursday afternoon.

Heroin with an estimated street value of £60,000 and amphetamines with an estimated value of about £9,600 were recovered.

A 56-year-old man was charged in connection with drug offences and was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

‘This activity highlights our commitment to communities’

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “We are dedicated to disrupting the trade in illegal drugs which brings nothing but harm to our communities here in Dundee.

“This activity highlights our continued commitment to our communities locally and more widely the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Community intelligence is the lifeblood of operations such as this and I would urge anyone with concerns or information about drugs to call us on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”