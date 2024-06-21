New contracts for 2 more St Johnstone starlets as League One loan pair set big summer target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New contracts for 2 more St Johnstone starlets as League One loan pair set big summer target

Liam Parker and Taylor Steven have both recommitted to Saints.

By Sean Hamilton
Liam Parker (left) and Taylor Steven (right) will look to push for first team recognition after signing new St Johnstone contracts. Images: SNS
Liam Parker (left) and Taylor Steven (right) will look to push for first team recognition after signing new St Johnstone contracts. Images: SNS

St Johnstone have handed new contracts to young stars Liam Parker and Taylor Steven.

Steven (19) and Parker (20) both shone on loan in League One last season, the former with Alloa and the latter with Edinburgh City.

Steven’s attacking performances for the Wasps saw him pick up a divisional player of the month award in February, on his way to a 10-goal haul.

St Johnstone’s Taylor Steven shone on loan for Alloa last season. Image: SNS

Parker, meanwhile, showed resilience over 17 appearances in defence for an ultimately doomed City side.

Both are highly rated by the Perth club, who have a history of successfully using loans to ready youngsters for the first team.

Now they are keen to catch Craig Levein’s eye this summer.

Steven, who has signed a two-year deal, said: “Pre-season has been tough so far but hopefully I will get a few games, minutes in the legs and take it from there.

“When you get a chance you need to take it. That’s all you can do. I want to play the games now and get the match fitness up.”

Liam Parker in pre-season action for Saints against East Fife last year. Image: SNS

Parker, who has penned a one-year extension, added: “I’m really happy to sign this new deal and I’m ready to kick on.

“I was playing every game at Edinburgh City and that was good for me. Getting 90 minutes every week was well-needed.

“I’ve missed football [over the summer break] so I’m delighted to get back in and I’m already starting to feel much fitter.

“We have friendlies coming up soon and we’ll all just be looking to get minutes in the legs and impress the gaffer.

“Hopefully this year I can catch his eye.”

