New contracts for 2 more St Johnstone starlets as League One loan pair set big summer target

St Johnstone have handed new contracts to young stars Liam Parker and Taylor Steven.

Steven (19) and Parker (20) both shone on loan in League One last season, the former with Alloa and the latter with Edinburgh City.

Steven’s attacking performances for the Wasps saw him pick up a divisional player of the month award in February, on his way to a 10-goal haul.

Parker, meanwhile, showed resilience over 17 appearances in defence for an ultimately doomed City side.

Both are highly rated by the Perth club, who have a history of successfully using loans to ready youngsters for the first team.

Now they are keen to catch Craig Levein’s eye this summer.

Steven, who has signed a two-year deal, said: “Pre-season has been tough so far but hopefully I will get a few games, minutes in the legs and take it from there.

“When you get a chance you need to take it. That’s all you can do. I want to play the games now and get the match fitness up.”

Parker, who has penned a one-year extension, added: “I’m really happy to sign this new deal and I’m ready to kick on.

“I was playing every game at Edinburgh City and that was good for me. Getting 90 minutes every week was well-needed.

“I’ve missed football [over the summer break] so I’m delighted to get back in and I’m already starting to feel much fitter.

“We have friendlies coming up soon and we’ll all just be looking to get minutes in the legs and impress the gaffer.

“Hopefully this year I can catch his eye.”