John Potter makes Paul Hanlon Premiership claim as Raith Rovers recruitment chief hails Hibs duo’s quality

Hanlon has joined Easter Road pal Lewis Stevenson at Rovers.

By Iain Collin
Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have both signed for Raith Rovers.
Paul Hanlon (left) and Lewis Stevenson have both joined Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

John Potter insists Raith Rovers have landed a Premiership-class defender in Paul Hanlon – and having to beat off top-flight clubs for his signature is the proof.

The Stark’s Park technical director has hailed the experience and influence Hanlon and fellow new signing Lewis Stevenson will bring to the Raith dressing room.

But he insists the former Hibernian duo have been recruited ‘first and foremost’ for their ability on the pitch.

Hanlon, 34, penned a three-year deal to make the switch to Raith on Thursday.

New Raith Rovers signing Paul Hanlon holds up a scarf.
Paul Hanlon has signed a three-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

In doing so, he joined pal Stevenson, 36, in making the trip over the Forth from Easter Road.

And, despite their age, and almost 1,200 first-team appearances, Potter is convinced there is plenty of life left in the pair.

“First and foremost, they’re both really good players – and that was the first thing,” said Potter, who coached both during his stint as assistant to Jack Ross at Hibs.

“Obviously, I’ve worked with them and I know what they can bring to us on the pitch.

“After that, they’re brilliant professionals and I’ve always said that they’re two of the best I’ve ever worked with.

Hanlon brings ‘standards and demands’

“That’s down to how they go about their business, how professional they are, their standards and demands.

“It’s really, really important to get as many of these kinds of guys as you can in the changing room.

“We’ve got good types in there already and they just enhance that. We’re delighted to get both of them.

“They’ll be brilliant assets for the club, firstly on the pitch but in the changing room as well and around the whole club as well.”

Both players had plenty of other offers but Potter says they were eager to join Raith from the outset.

Lewis Stevenson pictured behind the Raith Rovers badge in the Stark's Park dressing room.
Lewis Stevenson has signed a two-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Stevenson grew up supporting his hometown team and always seemed destined to finish his career in Kirkcaldy.

Many have argued, however, that Hanlon should have been kept on by Hibs and he could have remained in the top-flight.

“They both had a lot of other offers and interest,” added Potter, who oversees Rovers’ recruitment.

“But as soon as I sat and spoke to them for the first time I was pretty confident we could get them because of how they spoke.

“They were both really keen from the start to come to Raith Rovers. That was big for us as well.

‘I want the feeling they want to come’

“In my job, speaking to players, I want the feeling that they want to come, and that we’re not just there because we’re the only option or they’re waiting for bigger and better things.

“Lewis had options. There were a lot of clubs interested, just because of his quality.

“But Lewis felt it was time to leave Hibs and I think he’s always wanted to play for Raith Rovers.

“Paul had a lot of clubs keen on him and a lot of clubs in the Premiership giving him offers and wanting him to sign for them.

“He probably had a lot more to weigh up.

Hibs pair Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon give the thumbs up to the camera.
Paul Hanlon (right) and Lewis Stevenson played more than 1,200 games for Hibernian between them. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Paul, for me, is a Premiership defender – and at the top level of that as well.

“I know what he can do, I know what he can bring, and he’s still got years in him.

“But, from the off, he was keen to come to us. The negotiations and chats and meetings were pretty straight forward

“Obviously I know him, which helps, and the manager knows him, which helps. But it’s great for me that was the case.

“With the environment we’ve created and the team we’ve got, these are the types we want to continue to bring in, to continue to grow the team and make the squad better.”