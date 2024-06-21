VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash

"Gary is amazing us every day."

By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dundee man who broke his back in a crash in Germany on his way to Euro 2024 is making “amazing progress” in hospital.

Gary Ellis, 23, has shared a video of himself up and walking, a week on from the head-on smash as he travelled to support Scotland.

His family now hope it will not be long until he can travel back to Dundee.

Mum Mandy Coleman and girlfriend Keira Kane, along with other family members, are in Germany with Gary.

Gary Ellis ‘taking it day by day’ after Germany crash

Mandy told The Courier: “Gary is amazing us every day.

“The physio here has got a great relationship with Gary which is really helping.

“It’s still very much day by day until he’s well enough to fly, but the video of him walking has amazed everyone and is very reassuring.

“That’s a week since the accident and it’s hard to believe how well he’s doing considering the severity of his spinal injury.

Gary Ellis in German crash
Gary pictured before heading to Germany. Image: Gary Ellis
Gary Ellis Germany crash
Gary and girlfriend Keira Kane walking with his physiotherapist in the grounds of the hospital in Germany. Image: Gary Ellis

“Gary is in good spirits and keeping a positive mindset for the future.

“Again we would like to thank everyone for all their love, support and generosity.”

Recalling the moment she found out he had been in a crash, Mandy said: “Getting the call from Gary at the roadside after the accident was horrific – we are forever grateful to the emergency services.

“Gary’s guardian angel was definitely looking out for him.”

Gary Ellis Germany crash
Gary with pet dog Hamish. Image: Mandy Coleman

In the wake of the crash, a fundraiser to support Gary and his family was launched.

More than £11,000 has been donated.

Gary was travelling with four others when the crash happened.

German police say the 25-year-old driver was released from hospital on Saturday.

Officers previously said they believed the car had been accidentally driven onto the wrong side of the road moments after leaving Weeve Airport.

