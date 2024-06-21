VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash

A Dundee man who broke his back in a crash in Germany on his way to Euro 2024 is making “amazing progress” in hospital.

Gary Ellis, 23, has shared a video of himself up and walking, a week on from the head-on smash as he travelled to support Scotland.

His family now hope it will not be long until he can travel back to Dundee.

Mum Mandy Coleman and girlfriend Keira Kane, along with other family members, are in Germany with Gary.

Gary Ellis ‘taking it day by day’ after Germany crash

Mandy told The Courier: “Gary is amazing us every day.

“The physio here has got a great relationship with Gary which is really helping.

“It’s still very much day by day until he’s well enough to fly, but the video of him walking has amazed everyone and is very reassuring.

“That’s a week since the accident and it’s hard to believe how well he’s doing considering the severity of his spinal injury.

“Gary is in good spirits and keeping a positive mindset for the future.

“Again we would like to thank everyone for all their love, support and generosity.”

Recalling the moment she found out he had been in a crash, Mandy said: “Getting the call from Gary at the roadside after the accident was horrific – we are forever grateful to the emergency services.

“Gary’s guardian angel was definitely looking out for him.”

In the wake of the crash, a fundraiser to support Gary and his family was launched.

More than £11,000 has been donated.

Gary was travelling with four others when the crash happened.

German police say the 25-year-old driver was released from hospital on Saturday.

Officers previously said they believed the car had been accidentally driven onto the wrong side of the road moments after leaving Weeve Airport.