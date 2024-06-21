New bistro and gift shop opening in Montrose is ‘a little dream’ for owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New bistro and gift shop opening in Montrose is ‘a little dream’ for owner

Nicola Dalton moved to Montrose from London with her family four years ago.

By Ellidh Aitken
Nicola Dalton and son Tony outside the new cafe and shop. Image: Nicola Dalton
Nicola Dalton and son Tony outside the new cafe and shop. Image: Nicola Dalton

The owner of a new bistro and gift shop in Montrose says the business has been a “dream” of hers since moving to the town from London four years ago.

Nicola Dalton, 53, relocated to Montrose with her husband and three kids in search of a “slower pace of life” for her family.

She had hoped to open the new Chic Rustic Bistro and Gift Emporium at Tayock Caravan Park in 2020 but Covid delays meant it was not possible until now.

The shop is opening at 9am on Saturday and will sell items from about 15 local makers ranging from jewellery to wax melts, honey and tablet.

New Montrose gift shop and bistro is 'like a little dream' for owner Nicola

The bistro will also serve toasties, paninis and baked potatoes, as well as afternoon tea – which Nicola is “passionate” about.

She told The Courier: “It is like a little dream of mine.

“We moved from London four years ago but with Covid it wasn’t possible to open.

“Montrose is a lovely little town and I wanted to use as many local makers as possible.

“It has turned out better than I ever thought it would, it is wonderful.

The bistro seats about 24 people and then there is outdoor seating too.

“It is also dog friendly – I have dogs myself and we get a lot of dog walkers around here.

Inside Chic Rustic. Image: Nicola Dalton

“I have got my son, Tony, working with me but I imagine we will have to hire some staff in the future – it is all family-run at the moment.”

Nicola moved to Montrose with her husband, John, after deciding it would give their three children – Tony, 17, Oliver, 14, and Poppy, 10 – a better upbringing.

She said: “It is lovely here, it is the slower pace of life and it’s beautiful to be near the beach.

“It is a brilliant place to bring up the kids.

“They love it – our 10-year-old can go out on her own, she can do lots of stuff herself.

“It is what you want for your children.

“We just knew it was the right decision because London is not a good place for kids.”

Chic Rustic Bistro and Gift Emporium. Image: Nicola Dalton

Nicola says she also wants the bistro and gift shop to be a place older residents of the caravan park can visit.

She said: “I wanted it to be somewhere to get people outside.

“There are residents on the caravan site here and there’s older people who can’t get out as much now and are on their own.

“I want it to be welcoming for people and it is right on their doorstep.”

Conversation