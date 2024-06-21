New bistro and gift shop opening in Montrose is ‘a little dream’ for owner

The owner of a new bistro and gift shop in Montrose says the business has been a “dream” of hers since moving to the town from London four years ago.

Nicola Dalton, 53, relocated to Montrose with her husband and three kids in search of a “slower pace of life” for her family.

She had hoped to open the new Chic Rustic Bistro and Gift Emporium at Tayock Caravan Park in 2020 but Covid delays meant it was not possible until now.

The shop is opening at 9am on Saturday and will sell items from about 15 local makers ranging from jewellery to wax melts, honey and tablet.

The bistro will also serve toasties, paninis and baked potatoes, as well as afternoon tea – which Nicola is “passionate” about.

She told The Courier: “It is like a little dream of mine.

“We moved from London four years ago but with Covid it wasn’t possible to open.

“Montrose is a lovely little town and I wanted to use as many local makers as possible.

“It has turned out better than I ever thought it would, it is wonderful.

“The bistro seats about 24 people and then there is outdoor seating too.

“It is also dog friendly – I have dogs myself and we get a lot of dog walkers around here.

“I have got my son, Tony, working with me but I imagine we will have to hire some staff in the future – it is all family-run at the moment.”

Nicola moved to Montrose with her husband, John, after deciding it would give their three children – Tony, 17, Oliver, 14, and Poppy, 10 – a better upbringing.

She said: “It is lovely here, it is the slower pace of life and it’s beautiful to be near the beach.

“It is a brilliant place to bring up the kids.

“They love it – our 10-year-old can go out on her own, she can do lots of stuff herself.

“It is what you want for your children.

“We just knew it was the right decision because London is not a good place for kids.”

Nicola says she also wants the bistro and gift shop to be a place older residents of the caravan park can visit.

She said: “I wanted it to be somewhere to get people outside.

“There are residents on the caravan site here and there’s older people who can’t get out as much now and are on their own.

“I want it to be welcoming for people and it is right on their doorstep.”