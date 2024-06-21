Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered despite being blocked only a month ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered despite being blocked only a month ago

Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered despite being blocked only a month ago

The SNP administration previously rejected the bid just days before the a nation wide emergency was announced by the Scottish Government.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

A bid to call for a housing emergency in Dundee could be reconsidered next week, despite the proposal being previously blocked by the SNP administration.

However, days after councillors threw out the initial bid the Scottish Government announced a nationwide housing emergency during a Labour-led debate at Holyrood calling for the move.

The council’s opposition group leaders have since called on the local SNP administration to reverse the decision, which they say has put it “at odds” with its own government.

Now the council’s Labour group leader Kevin Keenan will again put forward proposals calling for an emergency at a neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee on Monday to be reconsidered.

Councillor Kevin Keenan.

Councillor Keenan had previously slammed the decision to block the bid as “astonishing and out of touch.”

It’s been said that there are now nearly 8,000 people in Dundee on the housing waiting list – up over 700 since 2022.

However, council chiefs rebuked the waiting list as misleading insisting that many are in homes and not homeless.

Last month councillors also approved a £4m scheme which will allow construction services to focus solely on the council’s housing stock for around five months.

This week Angus Council became the latest Scottish council to declare a housing emergency exactly six weeks on from a previous call being rejected.

Dundee facing housing challenges

But neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management convener Mark Flynn plans to block the bid for a second time, insisting that “nothing’s changed” since the original decision was made.

He said: “Every local authority has its own challenges, although all the challenges tend to be similar, but at different levels,” said Councillor Flynn.

“Dundee has got challenges like any other local authority and I accept that but we have also got plans in place.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwards, DC Thomson

“I’m really confident that officers are addressing all the challenges that we can address locally, and once they are exhausted and we are still in this situation, we will then look again at whether to reconsider declaring an emergency.

“But then the question is what difference does that make to the challenges we have got in front of us.

“I was talking yesterday to people with regards to declaring an emergency – I asked that question – the difference is that they have an action plan.

“Well we’ve got a plan and the plan has been put in place to address homelessness as best we can locally, to address voids as best we can locally, and hopefully get our voids down to pre-Covid levels and then continuing from that.”

More from Dundee

Gary Ellis is walking at hospital as he recovers from his crash in Germany. Image: Gary Ellis
VIDEO: Dundee man up and walking a week after breaking back in German crash
Fintryside in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, charged after police find £70k of drugs in Dundee raids
Russell Gray
Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee
Police in Dundee are investigating the incident. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe over man 'taking photos of girl, 13' at shop in Dundee
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Curfew for Dundee offender who took sick selfie with child
Danny Leech's family and supporters handing over a dossier to Police Scotland. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police launch 'independent review' of probe into boy's death on Dundee road 35 years…
Errol's Richie and Lynn Mitchell.
Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep
Xplore Dundee bus driver Mohammad Ramzan
Dundee bus driver of 46 years scoops major industry award
3
James Haggerty and Adam Fraser
Fife sex offender claimed he breached court order because he was being harassed by…
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Drug dealer admits hate-filled rant at Dundee Pride