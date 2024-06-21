Angus Council declares housing emergency in six week u-turn on ‘priority’ issue

Angus has become the latest Scottish council to declare a housing emergency – exactly six weeks on from a previous call being rejected.

In May, Brechin Independent Jill Scott led a plea for Angus to join councils including Fife in calling a local emergency.

She said the impact of events like Storm Babet and a housing budget hit of £9 million had left the area in crisis.

But the area’s ruling SNP group voted the move down.

However, days after her Angus bid was defeated, the Scottish Government declared one nationally.

Ms Scott brought her motion back before Thursday’s full Angus Council meeting in Forfar.

And she said she was “flabbergasted” when SNP housing spokesman Kenny Braes delivered an amendment to declare an Angus emergency – and begin moves to set up a dedicated committee to tackle local housing issues.

It follows a damning survey which revealed plummeting levels of satisfaction among Angus council tenants.

The number who think their home is good value for money has dropped nearly 14%.

And the figure for those who think they get enough involvement in decision-making has gone from 93% to just 44% in the past year.

Dozens of Brechin homes remain empty following the destruction caused by Storm Babet last October.

Councillors have also demanded action to tackle around 300 empty council houses across the district.

They say it is losing the authority huge sums in weekly rent.

Detailed review of Angus housing issues

Mr Braes wants to set up a member/officer group to take forward a plan for a dedicated housing committee.

He said their review needs to be “thorough and wide-ranging”.

“A new standalone housing committee will provide purpose, focus and scrutiny of what we’re doing in this declared housing emergency,” he said.

“Housing and the economic development that goes with it are a top priority for the administration group.

“We will find the resource required to make this work.”

Ms Scott said: “I’m kind of flabbergasted to be honest.

“Six weeks ago we could have had this amendment.

“I’m going to be the bigger person and accept Mr Braes’ amendment so we can all move forward and help the people of Angus.”