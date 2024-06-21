Angus Council declares housing emergency in six week u-turn on ‘priority’ issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council declares housing emergency in six week u-turn on ‘priority’ issue

A previous call to declare a housing emergency was rejected by the ruling SNP administration in May, days before one was announced nationwide by the Scottish Government.

By Graham Brown
A boat rescue in action in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Dozens of council houses in Brechin are still unoccupied after Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Angus has become the latest Scottish council to declare a housing emergency – exactly six weeks on from a previous call being rejected.

In May, Brechin Independent Jill Scott led a plea for Angus to join councils including Fife in calling a local emergency.

She said the impact of events like Storm Babet and a housing budget hit of £9 million had left the area in crisis.

But the area’s ruling SNP group voted the move down.

However, days after her Angus bid was defeated, the Scottish Government declared one nationally.

Ms Scott brought her motion back before Thursday’s full Angus Council meeting in Forfar.

And she said she was “flabbergasted” when SNP housing spokesman Kenny Braes delivered an amendment to declare an Angus emergency – and begin moves to set up a dedicated committee to tackle local housing issues.

It follows a damning survey which revealed plummeting levels of satisfaction among Angus council tenants.

The number who think their home is good value for money has dropped nearly 14%.

And the figure for those who think they get enough involvement in decision-making has gone from 93% to just 44% in the past year.

Dozens of Brechin homes remain empty following the destruction caused by Storm Babet last October.

Councillors have also demanded action to tackle around 300 empty council houses across the district.

They say it is losing the authority huge sums in weekly rent.

Detailed review of Angus housing issues

Mr Braes wants to set up a member/officer group to take forward a plan for a dedicated housing committee.

He said their review needs to be “thorough and wide-ranging”.

“A new standalone housing committee will provide purpose, focus and scrutiny of what we’re doing in this declared housing emergency,” he said.

“Housing and the economic development that goes with it are a top priority for the administration group.

“We will find the resource required to make this work.”

Ms Scott said: “I’m kind of flabbergasted to be honest.

“Six weeks ago we could have had this amendment.

“I’m going to be the bigger person and accept Mr Braes’ amendment so we can all move forward and help the people of Angus.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus Provost Brian Boyd clashed with a colleague in the Forfar chamber. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Provost's public apology after councillor flees Angus chamber in tears during heated afternoon
Tasmin Glass and First Minister John Swinney
Concerns over Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole case sparks John Swinney commitment
Raac was found in the roofs of some homes in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Google
24 Angus houses 'not of concern' currently after inspections revealed crumbling concrete
Arbroath will benefit from £20m of UK Government cash in the next ten years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Businessman set to head Arbroath's £20m fund reveals aspirations to make it Scotland's top…
2
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man told paedophile hunters sex toy picture had been sent as 'joke'
Macallan Gordon.
Drunken criminology student attacked police after 'seeking refuge' in Arbroath college campus
The dog exercise area would be created in a corner field. Image: Supplied
Arbroath dog park planning bid comes forward from local farmer
Matthew Measor, Links Park
Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose
Alicia Harper Euromillions winner
Angus EuroMillions winner admits domestic assault
A Chinook helicopter
Why Tayside residents were woken up by low-flying helicopters

Conversation