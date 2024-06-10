Angus Council tenants’ satisfaction falls through the floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council tenants’ satisfaction falls through the floor

There has been a 13% drop in the number of people who think Angus Council properties now represent good value for money.

By Graham Brown
Award-winning Angus Council housing at Academy Court in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
Award-winning Angus Council housing at Academy Court in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council has suffered a slump in how satisfied tenants are with their local authority home.

There has been a 14% drop in the number who think their council house is good value for money.

Housing chiefs have been slated in a satisfaction survey which revealed little over 40% of tenants believe Angus is a listening council.

The dramatic figures are included in a 2024-25 housing improvement plan which councillors will be asked to sign off on Tuesday.

And the area’s housing spokesperson admits there is work to be done.

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “We are committed to providing an increased focus on performance and improvement across the housing service.

“The housing service improvement plan marks an important step in our approach to doing things differently.”

What does the survey reveal?

The committee report details tenant satisfaction survey statistics from 2020/21 to 2023/24.

Several elements give housing bosses cause for concern.

Overall satisfaction is down from 88% to 71.2%.

The number of tenants satisfied with opportunities given to them to participate in the decision-making processes has plummeted from 93% to 41%.

Other worrying declines include:

  • Percentage of tenants satisfied with the quality of their home – 86% to 74.7%
  • Percentage of tenants who consider council rents good value for money – 86% to 72.4%

Angus had been performing above the Scottish average in all of those key areas up to 2022/23.

Void properties rent loss lower than than feared

But there are positives in the report, including a drop in the amount of rent lost from empty properties.

The council has identified inaccuracies in data supplied to the Scottish Housing Regulator on void rent loss.

It means the figures for the past few years have been less than reported.

However, the number of empty Angus Council houses – more than 300 – was recently flagged as a major concern.

It was raised during a debate calling for a housing emergency to be declared in Angus.

The council’s SNP administration voted down the motion brought by Brechin Independent Jill Scott.

One councillor said he had been blocked from being given “basic” information on the number of empty homes.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay gave Forfar Conservative Ross Greig an assurance she would take up the matter.

Poor tenant response

The figures are also likely to spark discussion around how the council can get better engagement with its tenants.

Each year it consults with all of them on planned rent rises.

But just 232 responded to the latest questionnaire – a tiny 3% of the total tenant population.

A 6.7% rise in this year’s budget took Angus rents through the £80-per-week barrier for the first time.

Next steps

If the improvement plan gets the green light, housing delivery groups will be set up to manage performance.

Extra staff will focus on:

  • Customer excellence
  • Housing quality and place
  • Prevention and homelessness.

Housing spokesperson Mr Braes said: “We recognise our housing service needs to be improved so it meets our aims of delivering high-quality and customer focussed services to all our tenants.

“Angus has faced some unprecedented challenges over recent times, with the severe flooding from Storm Babet in October 2023 impacting a significant number of households, homes, and infrastructure.

“We will now begin to drive forward the changes that have been identified and focus on improving our housing service.

“I hope we can start to make a difference to the people living in Angus Council properties and ensure they have somewhere they are proud to call home.”

Conversation