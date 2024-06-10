Price of tickets to see Busted and James Arthur in Stirling cut by more than half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Price of tickets to see Busted and James Arthur in Stirling cut by more than half

Deals website itison is offering discounted admission to the Stirling Summer Sessions gigs.

By Ben MacDonald
Music fans can now buy Busted and James Arthur tickets for less
Tickets for both Busted and James Arthur's shows can be bought at a cut-price rate. Image: Andrew Welsh/Dan Reid/Shutterstock

The price of tickets to see Busted and James Arthur in Stirling this summer has been slashed by more than half.

The pop acts are playing Stirling City Park at the foot of Stirling Castle as part of Summer Sessions later this month.

Tickets for Busted have been on sale for £69 upwards, while briefs to see Arthur cost £58 full-price.

But now deals website itison is offering tickets for both shows for just £26.50.

60% price cut for Busted Stirling tickets

That represents a reduction of more than 60% for the Busted show and more than 50% for Arthur.

The price comes in even cheaper when buying multiple tickets together.

Tickets for the other two Stirling Summer Sessions shows, featuring Tom Jones and Shania Twain, remain at full price.

It comes after organiser DF Concerts launched a cut-price ticket promotion for Stirling Summer Sessions in May.

DF Concerts has been contacted for comment.

We have all you need to know ahead of Stirling Summer Sessions including the full line-up, travel options and banned items.

It is one of several major festivals or concerts taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.

