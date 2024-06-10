Price of tickets to see Busted and James Arthur in Stirling cut by more than half

The price of tickets to see Busted and James Arthur in Stirling this summer has been slashed by more than half.

The pop acts are playing Stirling City Park at the foot of Stirling Castle as part of Summer Sessions later this month.

Tickets for Busted have been on sale for £69 upwards, while briefs to see Arthur cost £58 full-price.

But now deals website itison is offering tickets for both shows for just £26.50.

60% price cut for Busted Stirling tickets

That represents a reduction of more than 60% for the Busted show and more than 50% for Arthur.

The price comes in even cheaper when buying multiple tickets together.

Tickets for the other two Stirling Summer Sessions shows, featuring Tom Jones and Shania Twain, remain at full price.

It comes after organiser DF Concerts launched a cut-price ticket promotion for Stirling Summer Sessions in May.

DF Concerts has been contacted for comment.

