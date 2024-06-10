Perth butcher and cafe in free roll and sausage giveaway to mark start of Euro 2024

Customers will be able to snap up a free roll and sausage at a Perth cafe this week to mark the start of Euro 2024.

Butcher Simon Howie has teamed up with city centre cafe Blend Coffee Lounge for the promotion.

The first 100 people to visit the High Street cafe from 9am on Thursday will be offered the free treat.

All they have to do is tell the Simon Howie team, who will be on hand on the day, their best and worst Scottish football moments.

It comes as Scotland prepare to take on Germany in Munich in the opening match of Euro 2024 on Friday.

Scotland will also take on Switzerland and Hungary as part of the championship.

Simon said: “Everyone knows that there is no better way to kick off the day than with a roll and square, so we’re delighted to be doing our part in fuelling the Tartan Army to make sure they are in perfect spirits to support the team on Friday night.”

A series of venues across Tayside and Fife – from stadiums to pubs – are putting on events with big screens during the Euros.

However, heavy rain looks set to hit on Friday, affecting revellers choosing to go to some of the outdoor fan zones.