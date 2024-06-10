Perthshire home has incredible outdoor entertainment area with swim spa, hot tub, bar and fire pit

A Perthshire home with an incredible outdoor area featuring a swim spa, hot tub, bar and fire pit has gone on the market.

Wester Cuil is a fully modernised five-bedroom home in Aberfeldy with a large outdoor terrace and huge gardens.

The £795,000 property also boasts a sauna and a luxury master bedroom suite.

It is set in a rural location just to the north of the Perthshire town.

The ground floor of the home features large living room, a dining room, three bedrooms,a study and a utility room.

There is also a large kitchen which includes a central island and an Aga oven.

A sunroom leads to the garden terrace.

Upstairs there is a large master bedroom, which features a huge dressing room, a sauna and a W/C.

There is also another double bedroom with an en-suite.

The outdoor space provides many of the home’s most eye-catching features.

The large decking area features a swim spa and attached hot tub.

There is also a seating area with a retractable canopy and an outdoor bar.

Also included is a small cottage garden on the other side of the sunroom, with an additional decked patio and timber steps leading to the garden with pergola swing seats and a fire pit.

The garden – which also has a garage and beautiful views of the countryside – extends to 1.1 acres in all.

Wester Cuil is on the market with Irving Geddes for offers over £795,000.

