Home Lifestyle Property

Perthshire home has incredible outdoor entertainment area with swim spa, hot tub, bar and fire pit

The five-bedroom house near Aberfeldy is on the market for offers over £795,000.

By Kieran Webster
Wester Cuil near Aberfeldy has a swim spa.
Wester Cuil in Aberfeldy. Image: Irving Geddes

A Perthshire home with an incredible outdoor area featuring a swim spa, hot tub, bar and fire pit has gone on the market.

Wester Cuil is a fully modernised five-bedroom home in Aberfeldy with a large outdoor terrace and huge gardens.

The £795,000 property also boasts a sauna and a luxury master bedroom suite.

It is set in a rural location just to the north of the Perthshire town.

An aerial view of Wester Cuil.
An aerial view of Wester Cuil. Image: Irving Geddes
The living room.
The living room. Image: Irving Geddes
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen with an island counter.
The kitchen features an Aga oven. Image: Irving Geddes
A dining table in the kitchen.
A dining table in the kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes
The sunroom.
The sunroom. Image: Irving Geddes
One of the bathrooms.
Wester Cuil has four bathrooms. Image: Irving Geddes
The property has four bathrooms.
One of the showers. Image: Irving Geddes

The ground floor of the home features large living room, a dining room, three bedrooms,a study and a utility room.

There is also a large kitchen which includes a central island and an Aga oven.

A sunroom leads to the garden terrace.

Upstairs there is a large master bedroom, which features a huge dressing room, a sauna and a W/C.

There is also another double bedroom with an en-suite.

The master bedroom suite.
The master bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes
The dressing room.
The huge dressing room. Image: Irving Geddes
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Irving Geddes
Bedroom three.
All the bedrooms can fit a double bed. Image: Irving Geddes
Bedroom four.
Bedroom four. Image: Irving Geddes
The sauna.
The sauna. Image: Irving Geddes

The outdoor space provides many of the home’s most eye-catching features.

The large decking area features a swim spa and attached hot tub.

There is also a seating area with a retractable canopy and an outdoor bar.

Also included is a small cottage garden on the other side of the sunroom, with an additional decked patio and timber steps leading to the garden with pergola swing seats and a fire pit.

The garden – which also has a garage and beautiful views of the countryside – extends to 1.1 acres in all.

The outdoor terrace showing the swim spa and the fire pit.
The decking featuring the swim spa and hot tub. Image: Irving Geddes
The outdoor bar.
The outdoor bar. Image: Irving Geddes
An outdoor seating area with a retractable canopy.
An outdoor seating area with a retractable canopy. Image: Irving Geddes
Views from the terrace.
Views from the terrace. Image: Irving Geddes
Stairs leading to another garden area. Image: Irving Geddes
The fire pit. Image: Irving Geddes
Wester Cuil with Aberfeldy in the background.
Wester Cuil’s stunning setting. Image: Irving Geddes

Wester Cuil is on the market with Irving Geddes for offers over £795,000.

Elsewhere, one of Perth’s finest homes on the banks of the River Tay is on the market for offers over £975,000.

The Courier has also taken a look inside a Fife castle used by a star of the band Paramore ahead of their Taylor Swift support slot last week.

