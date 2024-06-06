Inside £1k-a-night Fife castle used by Taylor Swift support star with near-perfect Airbnb rating

A Fife castle can now officially boast of being a favourite of the stars after a member of Paramore enjoyed a party at the venue before supporting Taylor Swift.

The band’s drummer Zac Farro was at Dairsie Castle this week to celebrate his birthday.

Farro shared a picture from the castle, where he said he had received the “best birthday surprise of his life”

The pop-rock band – fronted by Hayley Williams – are in Scotland for their three-show run supporting Taylor Swift at Murrayfield Stadium, starting on Friday.

We take a look inside Dairsie Castle, which can be hired for £1,000-plus a night through Airbnb.

Look inside Airbnb favourite Dairsie Castle

Dairsie Castle, east of Cupar, was built in the 12th century and has a storied past as the location of secret Scottish parliaments, military sieges and even escapee monarchs.

The castle became a ruin in the 19th century but in 1992, it was bought and rebuilt by its current owner, who worked to restore the castle to its former medieval glory.

The castle has six bedrooms – with 10 beds – and five bathrooms.

At the centre of the castle is the great hall, which has a dining table that can seat 12.

There is also a kitchen complete with an Aga cooker and a living room, as well as a gallery full of artwork.

Outside, there are six acres of land to enjoy, including a woodland walk down to the River Eden.

The grounds also feature a walled herb garden and an orchard.

Dairsie Castle is available to hire through Airbnb with a minimum three-night stay.

Prices this summer start at £1,000 per night but that goes up to £1,250 for some dates.

During the winter months the castle can be rented for £990 a night at certain times.

The castle is listed as “one of the most loved homes on Airbnb” with a near-perfect rating of 4.99 out of five stars from 89 reviews.

Airbnb reviewers say Dairsie Castle ‘truly magic’

One reviewer described it as “truly magic”.

They said: “This was by far the most amazing Airbnb experience I have ever had.

“(Owner) Etsuko is so incredibly kind, responsive and thoughtful – the warmest Airbnb host I’ve ever had.

“The castle is unbelievable. We felt right at home and couldn’t believe our surroundings.

“Every room is thoughtfully stocked with everything you need.

“Comfy beds, beautiful fire. I miss this place already.

“It is truly magic.”

Another person wrote: “We had a great family gathering at Dairsie Castle.

“Our host was terrific and the castle was a lovely way to reconnect with each other and our Scottish heritage.

One-in-a-lifetime experience at Dairsie Castle Airbnb

“All three generations loved it!

“The castle was in excellent condition with all things in working order, and we enjoyed being in the countryside but close enough to easily get to Edinburgh, St Andrews and the coast.

“An adventure we will always remember with love and gratitude.”

One other guest said: “We had our family vacation here to explore Fife and had a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

“The castle and grounds were absolutely magical. Rooms were comfortable.

“Etsuko was always great about responding to our questions.

“Could not recommend a stay here enough – if I could I would give more than five stars!”

The Courier has taken a look at other highly-rated Airbnbs across Fife.