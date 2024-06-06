Inside £1k-a-night Fife castle used by Taylor Swift support star with near-perfect Airbnb rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside £1k-a-night Fife castle used by Taylor Swift support star with near-perfect Airbnb rating

Dairsie Castle, which is described as "one of the most loved homes on Airbnb", was visited by Paramore's drummer this week.

By Chloe Burrell
Dairsie Castle in Fife.
Dairsie Castle in Fife. Image: Airbnb

A Fife castle can now officially boast of being a favourite of the stars after a member of Paramore enjoyed a party at the venue before supporting Taylor Swift.

The band’s drummer Zac Farro was at Dairsie Castle this week to celebrate his birthday.

Farro shared a picture from the castle, where he said he had received the “best birthday surprise of his life”

The pop-rock band – fronted by Hayley Williams – are in Scotland for their three-show run supporting Taylor Swift at Murrayfield Stadium, starting on Friday.

We take a look inside Dairsie Castle, which can be hired for £1,000-plus a night through Airbnb.

Look inside Airbnb favourite Dairsie Castle

Dairsie Castle, east of Cupar, was built in the 12th century and has a storied past as the location of secret Scottish parliaments, military sieges and even escapee monarchs.

The castle became a ruin in the 19th century but in 1992, it was bought and rebuilt by its current owner, who worked to restore the castle to its former medieval glory.

The castle has six bedrooms – with 10 beds – and five bathrooms.

One of the large bedrooms. Image: Airbnb
Bedroom at Dairsie Castle in Fife.
A four-poster bed. Image: Airbnb
Bedroom at Dairsie Castle in Fife.
There are six bedrooms. Image: Airbnb
Bathroom at Dairsie Castle in Fife.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Airbnb
Another bathroom with free-standing tub. Image: Airbnb
The dining table. Image: Airbnb
Great hall at Dairsie Castle in Fife.
The great hall can seat 12 for dinner. Image: Airbnb
The kitchen area. Image: Airbnb
Kitchen at Dairsie Castle in Fife.
The kitchen has an Aga cooker. Image: Airbnb

At the centre of the castle is the great hall, which has a dining table that can seat 12.

There is also a kitchen complete with an Aga cooker and a living room, as well as a gallery full of artwork.

Outside, there are six acres of land to enjoy, including a woodland walk down to the River Eden.

The grounds also feature a walled herb garden and an orchard.

Living room at Dairsie Castle in Fife.
The living room. Image: Airbnb
The castle has been restored to a medieval style. Image: Airbnb
There are lots of unusual features. Image: Airbnb
Dairsie Castle in Fife.
Another view of the castle. Image: Airbnb
Dairsie Castle in Fife.
The tree-lined driveway. Image: Airbnb
The castle is steeped in history. Image: Airbnb

Dairsie Castle is available to hire through Airbnb with a minimum three-night stay.

Prices this summer start at £1,000 per night but that goes up to £1,250 for some dates.

During the winter months the castle can be rented for £990 a night at certain times.

The castle is listed as “one of the most loved homes on Airbnb” with a near-perfect rating of 4.99 out of five stars from 89 reviews.

Airbnb reviewers say Dairsie Castle ‘truly magic’

One reviewer described it as “truly magic”.

They said: “This was by far the most amazing Airbnb experience I have ever had.

“(Owner) Etsuko is so incredibly kind, responsive and thoughtful – the warmest Airbnb host I’ve ever had.

“The castle is unbelievable. We felt right at home and couldn’t believe our surroundings.

A motif on the castle wall. Image: Airbnb
Dairsie Castle in Fife.
The castle grounds. Image: Airbnb
More historical features. Image: Airbnb
The castle dates from the 12th century. Image: Airbnb
Dairsie Castle in Fife.
There is a woodland walk by the River Eden. Image: Airbnb

“Every room is thoughtfully stocked with everything you need.

“Comfy beds, beautiful fire. I miss this place already.

“It is truly magic.”

Another person wrote: “We had a great family gathering at Dairsie Castle.

“Our host was terrific and the castle was a lovely way to reconnect with each other and our Scottish heritage.

One-in-a-lifetime experience at Dairsie Castle Airbnb

“All three generations loved it!

“The castle was in excellent condition with all things in working order, and we enjoyed being in the countryside but close enough to easily get to Edinburgh, St Andrews and the coast.

“An adventure we will always remember with love and gratitude.”

Paramore star Zac Farro shared a photo from Dairsie Castle on social media. Image: Zac Farro/Instagram
The entrance to Dairsie Castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One other guest said: “We had our family vacation here to explore Fife and had a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

“The castle and grounds were absolutely magical. Rooms were comfortable.

“Etsuko was always great about responding to our questions.

“Could not recommend a stay here enough – if I could I would give more than five stars!”

The Courier has taken a look at other highly-rated Airbnbs across Fife.

