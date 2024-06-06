Fife Man, 66, taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash Police closed Coal Road for 30 minutes following the incident. By Kieran Webster June 6 2024, 11:27am June 6 2024, 11:27am Share Man, 66, taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5002674/crash-coal-road-dunfermline/ Copy Link Coal Road in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View A 66-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dunfermline. Emergency services received reports of a one-car crash on Coal Road at 9.25am on Thursday. Police closed the road for 30 minutes following the incident. An investigation into the collision has been launched. A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.25am on Thursday, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on Coal Road, Dunfermline. “Emergency services attended and a 66-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. “The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 9.55am. “Inquiries are ongoing.”