Man, 66, taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash

A 66-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dunfermline.

Emergency services received reports of a one-car crash on Coal Road at 9.25am on Thursday.

Police closed the road for 30 minutes following the incident.

An investigation into the collision has been launched.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.25am on Thursday, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on Coal Road, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a 66-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 9.55am.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”