Charming Perthshire country home comes with yoga studio, home gym and 5.8 acres of private grounds

A charming Perthshire country home with a yoga studio and 5.8 acres of land has gone on the market.

Four-bedroom Burnside, near Grandtully in Highland Perthshire, has a beautiful rural setting and is full of character.

The house is on the market for offers over £585,000.

Agent Rettie says the property offers a “rare opportunity” to buy a family home of this style.

An entrance hall leads to the sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor.

There is also a large, colourful kitchen, which has fitted appliances, a breakfast bar and a dining area.

There is access to a small wooden deck which overlooks the garden.

There is also a study and a boot room on this level.

Upstairs are the other two bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room attached, and another bathroom.

Burnside also comes with a separate yoga studio space, where there is a mezzanine level currently in use as a home gym.

A total of 5.8 acres of private grounds surround the property.

This includes lawned gardens, a bluebell glade, a woodland copse and a paddock.

The property can be accessed via a private driveway which also provides access to a detached timber double garage.

