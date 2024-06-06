Charming Perthshire country home comes with yoga studio, home gym and 5.8 acres of private grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Charming Perthshire country home comes with yoga studio, home gym and 5.8 acres of private grounds

Four-bedroom Burnside, near Grandtully, includes a bluebell glade, a woodland copse and a paddock.

By Kieran Webster
An exterior view of Burnside.
Burnside in Grandtully. Image: Rettie

A charming Perthshire country home with a yoga studio and 5.8 acres of land has gone on the market.

Four-bedroom Burnside, near Grandtully in Highland Perthshire, has a beautiful rural setting and is full of character.

The house is on the market for offers over £585,000.

Agent Rettie says the property offers a “rare opportunity” to buy a family home of this style.

An entrance hall leads to the sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor.

The front of thee house.
The front of Burnside. Image: Rettie
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen.
The kitchen, with fitted appliances and a breakfast bar. Image: Rettie
The kitchen and dining room.
The dining room. Image: Rettie

There is also a large, colourful kitchen, which has fitted appliances, a breakfast bar and a dining area.

There is access to a small wooden deck which overlooks the garden.

There is also a study and a boot room on this level.

Upstairs are the other two bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room attached, and another bathroom.

Burnside also comes with a separate yoga studio space, where there is a mezzanine level currently in use as a home gym.

The bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Another bedroom.
The master bedroom has a dressing room attached. Image: Rettie
The yoga studio and the mezzanine level which is used as a home gym.
The yoga studio with mezzanine. Image: Rettie
Some of the 5.8 acres of land.
There are 5.8 acres of private grounds. Image: Rettie
The bluebell glade.
The bluebell glade. Image: Rettie

A total of 5.8 acres of private grounds surround the property.

This includes lawned gardens, a bluebell glade, a woodland copse and a paddock.

The property can be accessed via a private driveway which also provides access to a detached timber double garage.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the home of one of Scotland’s foremost artists has gone up for sale for less than £300,000.

More from Property

Dairsie Castle in Fife.
Inside £1k-a-night Fife castle used by Taylor Swift support star with near-perfect Airbnb rating
Langholm is a charming and unique artist's home. Image: Miller Gerrard.
Perthshire home of one of Scotland's foremost artists goes on sale for £275k
Cottage in Callander.
Beautiful half-a-million pound Callander cottage comes with 2.5 acres of garden
Barometer Cottage in on Broughty Ferry's waterfront. Image: Blackadders.
Broughty Ferry's Barometer Cottage is TSPC's most popular home in May
This house in Newport-on-Tay has plenty of space and great views. Image: Lindsays.
Handsome 6 bedroom Newport villa with stunning Tay views on sale for £480k
Chandlers Lane in Dundee.
£250k Dundee home on cobbled street where RRS Discovery was built for sale
Heather Craig and her two children sit on the couch in the Pink House in Crossford, Fife
Fife Pink House in running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
The property is on Atholl Crescent in Perth
Georgian townhouse used by Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale
Sandie and Kirsty Dawson bought their first home last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How hard is it to buy your own house in Dundee?
Darquhillan is surrounded by mature Scots pine. Image: Savills.
Modernised 1930s house near Gleneagles on sale for £2.4 million

Conversation