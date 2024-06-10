Man, 22, arrested after several Dundee car wing mirrors broken

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after wing mirrors were broken on several cars on a Dundee street.

Residents reported having their vehicles damaged on Mains Loan on Sunday morning.

One resident on the street said: “It was just after midnight when my dog started barking at something.

“I went outside to take a look and the wing mirror was hanging off the car.

“Police have been back out to the street (on Sunday).

“There must have been several thousand pounds’ worth of damage.”

Police say they cannot confirm how many cars were affected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20am on Sunday, officers received a report of damage to vehicles on Mains Loan, Dundee.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection and released pending further enquiry.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”