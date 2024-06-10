EXCLUSIVE: Dundee transfer target Jack McMillan set to swap Partick Thistle for Exeter City

One-time Dundee transfer target Jack McMillan is set to sign for Exeter City, Courier Sport understands.

Partick Thistle today confirmed that the full-back has chosen not to accept their offer of a new contract, having played over 100 times for the Championship club.

Dundee were tracking McMillan but he has opted for a move to England’s League One.

The Jags should have positive signing news soon, with former Dundee United forward, Logan Chalmers, expected to be confirmed as a new recruit.

They are also in the race to snap-up ex-Dundee midfielder, Shaun Byrne.

Thistle manager Kris Doolan said on the Partick website: “Jack has been an important part of our team ever since I became manager here so naturally I was keen to keep him at the club but a new opportunity in England has come up for him that he wanted to take on so all we can do is wish him the best of luck.”