EXCLUSIVE: Dundee interested in Partick Thistle star Jack McMillan

Partick Thistle defender Jack McMillan is a Dundee transfer target, Courier Sport understands.

The right-back’s contract at Firhill runs out in the summer and he is free to talk to other clubs.

His is not a priority position for Dundee manager, Tony Docherty, in this transfer window.

Striker and left-back are higher up that list.

Thistle determined to keep Dundee target

But the Dens Park boss won’t be the only suitor as far as securing McMillan on a pre-contract agreement is concerned, with Thistle naturally determined to keep last season’s player of the year.

The 26-year-old came through Motherwell’s academy before moving to Livingston, where he featured 86 times over three seasons.

A loan to Thistle was followed by a permanent move in 2022, with McMillan viewed by many as the most consistent right-back in the Championship, combining solid defensive work with an attacking threat.

Dundee are monitoring Burnley striker Michael Mellon’s situation ahead of a potential loan swoop this month, while replacing left back Owen Beck following his Liverpool recall is another priority.