Dundee FC EXCLUSIVE: Dundee interested in Partick Thistle star Jack McMillan The right-sided defender has impressed at Firhill. By Eric Nicolson January 12 2024, 1.23pm EXCLUSIVE: Dundee interested in Partick Thistle star Jack McMillan Jack McMillan. Image: SNS. Partick Thistle defender Jack McMillan is a Dundee transfer target, Courier Sport understands. The right-back's contract at Firhill runs out in the summer and he is free to talk to other clubs. His is not a priority position for Dundee manager, Tony Docherty, in this transfer window. Striker and left-back are higher up that list. Thistle determined to keep Dundee target But the Dens Park boss won't be the only suitor as far as securing McMillan on a pre-contract agreement is concerned, with Thistle naturally determined to keep last season's player of the year. The 26-year-old came through Motherwell's academy before moving to Livingston, where he featured 86 times over three seasons. A loan to Thistle was followed by a permanent move in 2022, with McMillan viewed by many as the most consistent right-back in the Championship, combining solid defensive work with an attacking threat. Dundee are monitoring Burnley striker Michael Mellon's situation ahead of a potential loan swoop this month, while replacing left back Owen Beck following his Liverpool recall is another priority.
