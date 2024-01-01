5 Dundee transfer priorities as January window opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee transfer priorities as January window opens

Where will Tony Docherty be looking to strengthen this month?

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is after new faces this month. Image: SNS
By George Cran

It’s that time of year again – transfer business is open and raring to go as new 2024 calendars are opened.

A chance to revive ailing seasons, reinvigorate relegation battles or bolster options after a strong first-half of the season.

Dundee are in the latter camp in January 2024.

Not a position their fans are used to – the last winter window saw a scramble of additions to boost title hopes, the previous one saw targets slip away time and again as the Dark Blues’ transfer business fell flat in a top-flight relegation battle.

Recent years have seen reinforcements needed desperately. Tony Docherty will lead a far more measured approach after a successful summer rebuild.

He has already stated he’s after a couple of fresh faces to “enhance” his squad but there will be no Dundee transfer panic.

But what will be the key issues to address this month?

Defence

Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales injured a hamstring at Rangers. Image: SNS

A major injury to Mexican defender Antonio Portales has left Docherty’s backline a little light.

Add to that Ricki Lamie’s hamstring injury that kept him out of the last two games, options start being limited.

They do have a strong experienced centre-back in reserve in Lee Ashcroft, a key player for the Dee for a number of years.

However, another injury or suspension to someone at the back will leave them short.

Expect that to be an area to bolster.

Goals

Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee strikers Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Scoring goals hasn’t been a huge issue this season – Dundee are seventh in the league on that tally, only two behind Hibs and St Mirren who have scored most outside the Old Firm.

However, adding more of a goal threat in open play would make the Dee a real top-six contender.

Lately they’ve only seen their strikers score two goals between them in the last six matches – one for Amadou Bakayoko and one for Zach Robinson.

To that end, Joe Shaughnessy on four goals is the club’s second-top scorer in the Premiership this term.

Set-pieces have been a key route to goal, adding more from open play would make the Dee a team to fear.

Another option

Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS
Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS

That extra goal threat could come from a new striker or possibly from deeper.

Marcel Lewis’ loan from Burnley is set to end this month. Having not played a single minute since joining from Turf Moor, that deal won’t be extended.

There was a reason he was signed, though – to give Docherty another option in attacking midfield and out wide.

Scott Tiffoney hasn’t made his mark yet, though injury has played a part in that. Injury has also been an issue for Charlie Reilly, who is yet to start for Dundee.

They have just one Premiership assist and no goals this term.

So replacing Lewis with a player who can really make a difference to the first team will be a priority.

Loan watch

All eyes will be on Liverpool and their left-back issues. It’s understood Owen Beck had been told he’d be staying on for the full season at Dens Park recently.

However, that was before Kostas Tsimikas broke a collarbone when colliding with his manager in a clash with Arsenal.

Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck has been key for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, though, is expected to return from his shoulder injury this month to allay Dundee fears that Beck could be called back to provide cover.

Keeping Beck beyond the end of the month would be huge.

Recalls are a risk with all loans and losing Malachi Boateng would be a blow. However, that appears unlikely.

On the flipside, Dundee have a number of players out on loan themselves who are doing well in the Championship.

Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Shaun Byrne is top of the league with Raith Rovers and impressing at Stark’s Park.

Max Anderson has two goals in his last five games for Inverness while Tyler French is continuing to get regular game time at Morton after his broken leg.

Harry Sharp’s time at Dunfermline is due to end early this month as well while Jack Wilkie can come back from struggling Edinburgh City.

Exits?

Lee Ashcroft slides in on Connor Wilkinson. Image: SNS
Lee Ashcroft hasn’t featured since August. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty said last week there wasn’t anyone set to leave in this window. Yet.

That can always change.

One to keep an eye on will be Lee Ashcroft, who hasn’t played a minute of first-team football since August.

A stalwart at the back over recent seasons, the big defender has been behind ever-present Joe Shaughnessy in the pecking order at Dens Park.

Other clubs will have noticed that and Ashcroft won’t be short of potential suitors, particularly in the Championship.

