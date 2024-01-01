5 Dundee transfer priorities as January window opens

It’s that time of year again – transfer business is open and raring to go as new 2024 calendars are opened.

A chance to revive ailing seasons, reinvigorate relegation battles or bolster options after a strong first-half of the season.

Dundee are in the latter camp in January 2024.

Not a position their fans are used to – the last winter window saw a scramble of additions to boost title hopes, the previous one saw targets slip away time and again as the Dark Blues’ transfer business fell flat in a top-flight relegation battle.

Recent years have seen reinforcements needed desperately. Tony Docherty will lead a far more measured approach after a successful summer rebuild.

He has already stated he’s after a couple of fresh faces to “enhance” his squad but there will be no Dundee transfer panic.

But what will be the key issues to address this month?

Defence

A major injury to Mexican defender Antonio Portales has left Docherty’s backline a little light.

Add to that Ricki Lamie’s hamstring injury that kept him out of the last two games, options start being limited.

They do have a strong experienced centre-back in reserve in Lee Ashcroft, a key player for the Dee for a number of years.

However, another injury or suspension to someone at the back will leave them short.

Expect that to be an area to bolster.

Goals

Scoring goals hasn’t been a huge issue this season – Dundee are seventh in the league on that tally, only two behind Hibs and St Mirren who have scored most outside the Old Firm.

However, adding more of a goal threat in open play would make the Dee a real top-six contender.

Lately they’ve only seen their strikers score two goals between them in the last six matches – one for Amadou Bakayoko and one for Zach Robinson.

To that end, Joe Shaughnessy on four goals is the club’s second-top scorer in the Premiership this term.

Set-pieces have been a key route to goal, adding more from open play would make the Dee a team to fear.

Another option

That extra goal threat could come from a new striker or possibly from deeper.

Marcel Lewis’ loan from Burnley is set to end this month. Having not played a single minute since joining from Turf Moor, that deal won’t be extended.

There was a reason he was signed, though – to give Docherty another option in attacking midfield and out wide.

Scott Tiffoney hasn’t made his mark yet, though injury has played a part in that. Injury has also been an issue for Charlie Reilly, who is yet to start for Dundee.

They have just one Premiership assist and no goals this term.

So replacing Lewis with a player who can really make a difference to the first team will be a priority.

Loan watch

All eyes will be on Liverpool and their left-back issues. It’s understood Owen Beck had been told he’d be staying on for the full season at Dens Park recently.

However, that was before Kostas Tsimikas broke a collarbone when colliding with his manager in a clash with Arsenal.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, though, is expected to return from his shoulder injury this month to allay Dundee fears that Beck could be called back to provide cover.

Keeping Beck beyond the end of the month would be huge.

Recalls are a risk with all loans and losing Malachi Boateng would be a blow. However, that appears unlikely.

On the flipside, Dundee have a number of players out on loan themselves who are doing well in the Championship.

Shaun Byrne is top of the league with Raith Rovers and impressing at Stark’s Park.

Max Anderson has two goals in his last five games for Inverness while Tyler French is continuing to get regular game time at Morton after his broken leg.

Harry Sharp’s time at Dunfermline is due to end early this month as well while Jack Wilkie can come back from struggling Edinburgh City.

Exits?

Tony Docherty said last week there wasn’t anyone set to leave in this window. Yet.

That can always change.

One to keep an eye on will be Lee Ashcroft, who hasn’t played a minute of first-team football since August.

A stalwart at the back over recent seasons, the big defender has been behind ever-present Joe Shaughnessy in the pecking order at Dens Park.

Other clubs will have noticed that and Ashcroft won’t be short of potential suitors, particularly in the Championship.