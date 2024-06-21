Fife GPs: ‘We are in critical condition due to Scottish Government underfunding’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife GPs: ‘We are in critical condition due to Scottish Government underfunding’

Family doctors have written to thousands of patients urging them to contact their MSPs amid fears a catalogue of challenges could lead to longer waits for appointments.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly patients protested a lack of funding during a visit by then health minister Michael Matheson last year. Now GPs are hitting out. Image: David Wardle.
Lochgelly patients protested a lack of funding during a visit by then health minister Michael Matheson last year. Now GPs are hitting out. Image: David Wardle.

Fife GPs warn a lack of Scottish Government cash could lead to fewer patient appointments and longer waits to be seen.

They say underfunding has pushed struggling practices across the country to a critical point.

And they now face a catalogue of challenges, including understaffing, growing patient lists, unfit for purpose buildings, and ageing IT systems.

Lochgelly health centre patients staging a peaceful protest outside Lochgelly Health Centre during a visit by health secretary Michael Matheson.
Lochgelly health centre patients protesting against the state of the building last year following the withdrawl of Scottish Government funding. Image: David Wardle.

Their frustrations are laid bare in hard-hitting letter to thousands of patients this week.

Fife Local Medical Committee (LMC), which represents the region’s GPs, says the Scottish Government has broken promises and withdrawn funding.

And they tell patients: “If you’re not satisfied with the service you receive, look beyond the practice and instead hold those with the power to improve matters to account.

“The Scottish Government needs to do more to directly support general practice, the bedrock of the NHS.

“Please contact your MSP.”

The GPs’ letter follows an admission by NHS Fife it can’t afford to tackle its surgery backlog.

Fife GPs committed to providing best service despite underfunding challenges

The LMC insists practices remain “absolutely committed to providing the best service they can”, despite the difficulties.

But doctors reveal they are still waiting for a long-promised new GP contract in recognition of “fundamental challenges”.

The letter to patients claims: “Unfortunately, for the first time in the history of the NHS large parts of this contract have not been implemented.”

Valleyfield Health Centre had to rely on temporary staff last year
Valleyfield Health Centre had to rely on temporary staff last year.

And they say money provided by Holyrood to employ extra pharmacists and other staff has since had to be returned.

“There have been many further challenges, both local and national since then,” they add.

According to the Fife GPs, these challenges include:

  • Increasing building costs, including rent and utility bills, without any extra funding.
  • Rising demand caused by an increasing elderly population, more treatment options and growing hospital waiting lists.
  • Falling GP numbers, with 42% of Scottish practices now reporting at least one vacancy.
  • Small, outdated buildings, with the Scottish Government cancelling all funding for new builds.
  • Unreliable and cumbersome IT systems, which impacts on patient care and leads to inefficiency and low staff morale.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie urged ministers to “wake up and listen” to the doctors.

Patients ‘suffering in pain’ due to lack of government support

The Liberal Democrat politician said: “Broken contract, antiquated IT, rising demand and understaffed practices.

“It’s no wonder GPs in Fife have had enough and have issued this red hot excoriating letter pointing the finger directly at the SNP Government.

Willie Rennie North East Fife MSP
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie is concerned about the underfunding of GPs Image: Fraser Bremner.

“I hope ministers wake up because without a functioning GP service the whole NHS will struggle.

“Everyone has probably had to endure a long wait to see their GP or a member of the practice team.

“And often that long wait means they have to suffer in pain.

“These are the practical real life consequences of the failure of the government to properly support primary care as they had solemnly promised.

“I will be taking this letter directly to ministers – I just hope they listen this time.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

Conversation