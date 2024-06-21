Fife GPs: ‘We are in critical condition due to Scottish Government underfunding’

Fife GPs warn a lack of Scottish Government cash could lead to fewer patient appointments and longer waits to be seen.

They say underfunding has pushed struggling practices across the country to a critical point.

And they now face a catalogue of challenges, including understaffing, growing patient lists, unfit for purpose buildings, and ageing IT systems.

Their frustrations are laid bare in hard-hitting letter to thousands of patients this week.

Fife Local Medical Committee (LMC), which represents the region’s GPs, says the Scottish Government has broken promises and withdrawn funding.

And they tell patients: “If you’re not satisfied with the service you receive, look beyond the practice and instead hold those with the power to improve matters to account.

“The Scottish Government needs to do more to directly support general practice, the bedrock of the NHS.

“Please contact your MSP.”

The GPs’ letter follows an admission by NHS Fife it can’t afford to tackle its surgery backlog.

Fife GPs committed to providing best service despite underfunding challenges

The LMC insists practices remain “absolutely committed to providing the best service they can”, despite the difficulties.

But doctors reveal they are still waiting for a long-promised new GP contract in recognition of “fundamental challenges”.

The letter to patients claims: “Unfortunately, for the first time in the history of the NHS large parts of this contract have not been implemented.”

And they say money provided by Holyrood to employ extra pharmacists and other staff has since had to be returned.

“There have been many further challenges, both local and national since then,” they add.

According to the Fife GPs, these challenges include:

Increasing building costs, including rent and utility bills, without any extra funding.

Rising demand caused by an increasing elderly population, more treatment options and growing hospital waiting lists.

Falling GP numbers, with 42% of Scottish practices now reporting at least one vacancy.

Small, outdated buildings, with the Scottish Government cancelling all funding for new builds.

Unreliable and cumbersome IT systems, which impacts on patient care and leads to inefficiency and low staff morale.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie urged ministers to “wake up and listen” to the doctors.

Patients ‘suffering in pain’ due to lack of government support

The Liberal Democrat politician said: “Broken contract, antiquated IT, rising demand and understaffed practices.

“It’s no wonder GPs in Fife have had enough and have issued this red hot excoriating letter pointing the finger directly at the SNP Government.

“I hope ministers wake up because without a functioning GP service the whole NHS will struggle.

“Everyone has probably had to endure a long wait to see their GP or a member of the practice team.

“And often that long wait means they have to suffer in pain.

“These are the practical real life consequences of the failure of the government to properly support primary care as they had solemnly promised.

“I will be taking this letter directly to ministers – I just hope they listen this time.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.