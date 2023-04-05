ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell’s downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell’s downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf

The arrest of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has made the job of his wife's successor as First Minister all the harder.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell were the SNP's political power couple. Image: Robert Perry/EPA/Shutterstock.
By Andrew Liddle

On February 14, a leading news website published a list of political power couples, ranking former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell second out of 40.

One day later, Sturgeon had announced her intention to stand down as First Minister.

In the four weeks that followed, Murrell’s stewardship of the SNP came under scrutiny amid an increasingly acrimonious and poorly managed leadership contest.

This ultimately resulted in his resignation after he misled not only the press but even his own party communications team about the number of members the SNP has.

Just two weeks later – and just a week after Sturgeon finally left government – police launched a dawn raid on the couple’s Glasgow home and Murrell’s former office.

The writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "Should Humza Yousaf prove unable to restore that lost trust – as seems likely – the Scottish public will soon replace him with someone that can."

Officers also took the one-time SNP Chief Executive and former First Minister’s spouse into custody (Peter Murrell was later released without charge pending further investigation).

Not since the glinting guillotine of the French Revolution has there been such a swift and decisive end to a political power couple’s reign.

Murrell inquiry throws new light on Sturgeon’s decision to quit as SNP leader

While legal matters will now take their course, numerous political questions abound.

The first set are for the now former First Minister. And they focus particularly on what Sturgeon knew, and when, about the police investigation and possible raid and arrest.

Given the sudden and unexpected manner of her resignation, people in Scotland will rightly question whether she was given any advanced notice of these proceedings (A spokesperson for the ex-FM said on Wednesday night “Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.”)

Police officers unloading a van outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's home.
Police prepare to search the house of former SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell following his arrest. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

That her husband was clearly a person of interest in investigations only clouds the matter further.

Questions are also not in short supply for the SNP itself, which rather pitifully pointed to a planned “governance and transparency review” when responding to reports of Murrell’s arrest.

(Newsflash: Police Scotland is already doing that for you).

How might Murrell arrest have influenced SNP leadership contest?

Of particular interest politically in relation to the SNP – alongside a certain dip in support in the polls – is the shortness of the leadership campaign itself.

Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell outside a polling place.
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell were seen as an SNP power couple. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

People in Scotland will rightly wonder if the leadership election was trimmed back to avoid the spectacle of the party’s Chief Executive being taken into police custody mid-contest.

Given the state of SNP operations was such a contentious issue during the campaign, it is hard to believe that Humza Yousaf – who after all said he had absolute confidence in Murrell – would have still managed to stagger over the finish line had his friend and mentor just been arrested.

Any sense the contest was gerrymandered to favour Yousaf is likely to strengthen supporters of Kate Forbes, who promised greater transparency of SNP operations as part of her campaign.

But the most serious questions are, of course, for Yousaf himself.

Can Yousaf restore trust in SNP?

He will undoubtedly and rightly face the same logistical questions as his predecessor, namely what he knew about a possible police raid and when.

Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes
Humza Yousaf was regarded as the continuity candidate in the SNP leadership contest with Ash regan and Kate Forbes. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

He has already said he was not informed of Murrell’s arrest in advance.

But there will be further scrutiny to come, not least if there are further arrests or serious issues uncovered.

Yet there is also a more fundamental question facing the new First Minister.

And it is one that will now surely come to define his premiership.

Namely: can he restore trust in the SNP and, in effect, the wider Scottish Government after what has been – regardless of the outcome of the police investigation – a traumatic, humiliating, and destabilising affair?

Yousaf, as First Minister, is the man people will now look to to restore that lost trust in Scottish politics and its culture, which has been severely destabilised by the conduct of his predecessor and his party.

The scale of the challenge facing him is only accentuated by the fact that he has been at the very heart of Scottish politics for more than a decade, and a close confidant of many of those now responsible for degrading it.

Should Humza Yousaf prove unable to restore that lost trust – as seems likely – the Scottish public will soon replace him with someone that can.

In the meantime, it seems this saga – and the damage it is causing to Scotland’s reputation at home and abroad – is only likely to continue.

