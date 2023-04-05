Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was seen brandishing a weapon during a fight in Dundee city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers received a report of a disturbance involving two men in the Murraygate area around 4.15pm on Tuesday.

One of the men, who are both described as white and in their early 20s, was seen brandishing an unknown weapon during the fight, which was broken up by an unknown man.

One of the men involved is described as average build, with short dark hair. He was wearing glasses, a black top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The other male is described as of average build and had shoulder length hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Police say no one was injured.

Murraygate busy at time of fight

The area was busy with members of the public at the time and officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Andy Weir of the city centre policing team in Dundee, said: “No one has been reported as injured but this fight took place in a busy area with numerous people in the vicinity, some of whom are seen on CCTV recording the incident.

“I would appeal to them, and also a man who intervened to break up the fight to get in touch with police as their information could be very helpful to our investigation.”

Any witnesses can contact police via 101, quoting reference number 2252 of Tuesday April 4.

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.