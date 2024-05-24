Supermarket reports soaring sales of mashed potato – with new mash factory built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Supermarket reports soaring sales of mashed potato – with new mash factory built

By Press Association
Mashed potato being made at Branston’s new multi-million pound mash factory near Lincoln. (Andy Weekes/ Branston/ PA)

Mashed potato sales have soared at a UK supermarket, with a new multi-million-pound mash factory opening to help meet demand.

Tesco said its shoppers bought one million more packs of fresh ready-made mash in 2023 than in 2022.

Branston’s site near Lincoln, seen from above (Branston/ PA)

The chain said demand for fresh mash had started to rise shortly before the pandemic, but whole potatoes were more popular in lockdown when Brits had more time to cook from scratch.

However, as lockdown ended and more people returned to work, demand for fresh ready-made mash began to rise again.

Demand increased further through the cost-of-living crisis, with mash seen as an inexpensive and homely old favourite.

Tesco said it has worked with Branston, one of the UK’s largest potato suppliers, on new gourmet mash recipes and that Branston has opened a new mash factory.

Mashed potato being made at Branston’s new multi-million-pound mash factory near Lincoln (Andy Weekes/ Branston/ PA)

The new facility, near Lincoln, has created 80 jobs to help meet the nation’s appetite for the potato dish.

While Tesco said that regular mashed potato is by far its most popular variety, demand for sweet potato mash has rocketed by more than 100% in 2023 versus 2022.

Tesco prepared produce buying manager Alex Edwards said: “Britain’s millions of mash fans should be very excited by the news as our chefs have worked with Branston to excite existing recipes.

“What we’re planning to do is to take the mash-eating experience to the next level and make it more of a gourmet food that you’d find in an upmarket restaurant.”

Potatoes being harvested for Branston (Branston/ PA)

Branston has worked with Tesco food chefs to improve existing recipes, such as root veg mash where increases of parsnip, butter and seasoning aim to add a sweeter and fresher flavour with creaminess.

Branston chief executive Jim Windle said: “We are proud and very excited to have brought the latest world-class food manufacturing technology alongside restaurant quality recipe design to uplift and elevate one of Britain’s best-loved foods.

“Mash is one of Britain’s favourite comfort foods that needed a 21st-century makeover to delight and inspire customers across the new range.”