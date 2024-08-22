Dundee carer sacked for shouting ‘your hands are covered in s****’ at resident

A Dundee carer has been sacked for shouting and swearing at a care home resident.

Irene Glen also threatened to hit the resident while working at Lochleven Care Home at Panmurefield in Broughty Ferry.

The care home, operated by Thistles Healthcare, confirmed Glen was dismissed as a result.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has placed a year’s warning on her registration following the incident in August 2023.

Dundee carer sacked from Lochleven Care Home

The SSSC found evidence that Glen shouted: “Your hands are covered in s****,” or words to that effect, at a male resident – named in the report as AA – while attempting to carry out personal care.

Additionally, the watchdog found Glen also shouted: “Don’t f****** hit me again or I will hit you back next time,” or similar, at the same man.

The report said: “You shouted, swore and uttered a threat to AA when he was not accepting the personal care you attempted to provide.

“You failed to react appropriately to AA’s behaviour and caused him some distress.

“Your behaviour falls below the professional standards expected of a social services worker.”

However, the SSSC noted Glen’s behaviour appeared to have been a “one-off” in “challenging circumstances”.

The watchdog said Glen – who had worked in care for about a year before the incident – had been attempting to help the resident after he had been incontinent, and did not want to leave him in that condition.

Carer ‘showed genuine remorse’ after shouting at resident

The watchdog said Glen admitted her behaviour and appeared to show genuine remorse following the incident.

Scott Bland, senior home manager at Lochleven, said: “Irene is no longer in our employment.

“This incident occurred while in employment here and was dismissed as a result of this incident.”