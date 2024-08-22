Dundee carer sacked for shouting ‘your hands are covered in s****’ at resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee carer sacked for shouting ‘your hands are covered in s****’ at resident

Irene Glen also threatened to hit the resident at Lochleven Care Home.

By Andrew Robson
Lochleven Care Home. in Dundee
Lochleven Care Home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee carer has been sacked for shouting and swearing at a care home resident.

Irene Glen also threatened to hit the resident while working at Lochleven Care Home at Panmurefield in Broughty Ferry.

The care home, operated by Thistles Healthcare, confirmed Glen was dismissed as a result.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has placed a year’s warning on her registration following the incident in August 2023.

Dundee carer sacked from Lochleven Care Home

The SSSC found evidence that Glen shouted: “Your hands are covered in s****,” or words to that effect, at a male resident – named in the report as AA – while attempting to carry out personal care.

Additionally, the watchdog found Glen also shouted: “Don’t f****** hit me again or I will hit you back next time,” or similar, at the same man.

The report said: “You shouted, swore and uttered a threat to AA when he was not accepting the personal care you attempted to provide.

The care home in Panmurefield in Dundee.
The care home is at Panmurefield, Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“You failed to react appropriately to AA’s behaviour and caused him some distress.

“Your behaviour falls below the professional standards expected of a social services worker.”

However, the SSSC noted Glen’s behaviour appeared to have been a “one-off” in “challenging circumstances”.

The watchdog said Glen – who had worked in care for about a year before the incident – had been attempting to help the resident after he had been incontinent, and did not want to leave him in that condition.

Carer ‘showed genuine remorse’ after shouting at resident

The watchdog said Glen admitted her behaviour and appeared to show genuine remorse following the incident.

Scott Bland, senior home manager at Lochleven, said: “Irene is no longer in our employment.

“This incident occurred while in employment here and was dismissed as a result of this incident.”

Conversation