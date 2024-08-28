I tried the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a salon in Blairgowrie: Here is what I thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

I tried the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a salon in Blairgowrie: Here is what I thought

The popular viral scalp treatment has recently been introduced at Flawless Advanced Skin and Beauty Clinic in Upper Mill Street.

Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a Blairgowrie salon.
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a Blairgowrie salon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When I saw the Japanese Head Spa going viral on TikTok and learned that it offers a range of health benefits, I was intrigued and wanted to find out more.

So when the owner of Flawless Advanced Skin & Beauty Clinic, Dawn Page, invited me to her salon in Blairgowrie to review it, I was more than happy to go along and try the popular head and scalp treatment for myself.

When I first saw photos of the Japanese Head Spa, I thought it looked like something out of a sci-fi movie.

But while it looked a bit daunting, everything I read about it was saying how amazing the treatment is as well as being incredibly relaxing!

In recent years, the Japanese Head Spa has been gaining traction all over the world thanks to social media.

And now it has come to Tayside with the Blairgowrie salon among the first in the region to offer the treatment.

But the question was – did it live up to the hype? And would I recommend it? I was ready to find out.

What is a Japanese Head Spa?

The Japanese head spa originally comes from Japan and head massage has been a part of the Japanese culture for centuries.

The basic treatment time can vary in length.

But generally the basic head spa lasts an hour or up to an hour-and-a-half.

The Japanese Head Spa has gone viral on social media
The Japanese Head Spa has gone viral on social media. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The process starts with a head cleanse and exfoliation to remove impurities and dead skin.

And this is followed by a deep cleansing shampoo and conditioner to refresh the hair and scalp.

The benefits

Dawn says the benefits of the Japanese Head Spa include: repairing and strengthening the hair follicles, stimulating blood flow (which can encourage hair re-growth) and giving the hair and scalp a thorough cleanse.

She also says it helps to ease headaches and tension.

The treatment process

Flawless Advanced Skin and Beauty offers three Japanese Head Spa ritual packages – silver (lasting one hour costing £89), gold (lasting an hour-and-a-half costing £125) and platinum (lasting two hours costing £155).

I was given the platinum package.

This package includes: the scalp analysis, hair and scalp oiling, massaging using various hair tools, a scalp, neck and shoulder massage, hair cleanse, scalp exfoliation, hair mask and steam, Dermalogica facial, hair condition and waterfall experience.

Flawless Advanced Skin and Beauty clinic owner Dawn Page and her team. From left: Nikita Graham, Wiktoria Widz, Dawn and Morag Reid.
Flawless Advanced Skin and Beauty clinic owner Dawn Page and her team. From left: Nikita Graham, Wiktoria Widz, Dawn and Morag Reid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Scalp analysis

After a consultation, Dawn took me through to the treatment room for the scalp analysis.

For me, this was the most interesting part of the treatment.

Dawn brought out a small microscope attached to an iPad so she could get a closer look at my scalp.

The microscope was placed on my head and projected what was on my scalp on to the iPad.

Debbie had her scalp analysed at the start of the Japanese Head Spa treatment.
Debbie had her scalp analysed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

While it was fascinating to see how my scalp looks, it was also a bit disturbing.

Dawn proceeded to point out all my dead skin cells and revealed how oily my scalp was with some clogged follicles due to hair products.

It also showed some parts of my scalp which were red.

She said this was most likely due to tension being caused when I tie my hair up.

But the best part of the analysis was when Dawn, 35, told me I had no hair loss.

So with that good news, I was ready to move on to the next part of the treatment.

Massage and cleanse

I lay down comfortably on the treatment bed, which had the spa at the end of it, and Dawn gave me a neck and shoulder massage.

This was followed by a facial using Dermologica products.

Hair and scalp massage

The hair and scalp massage was one of my favourite parts of the process.

First Dawn put an eye mask over my eyes.

Then she used some oils on my hair and scalp and massaged them using various tools.

This included a scalp massager to stimulate blood flow, encouraging hair growth.

I could have just lain there all afternoon, it felt so nice!

Dawn then shampooed my hair twice and it smelled amazing.

After that, she put on a scalp exfoliator, containing sea-salt, which helps to clean out any sensitive areas and ease any irritated parts of the scalp.

Hair mask and steam

While I had the scalp exfoliator on, I became aware of a screen coming over my head and then suddenly steam came out on to my hair.

Some may find this claustrophobic but it didn’t bother me. I enjoyed the steaming process which lasted around 10 minutes.

The hair is steamed as part of the Japanese Head Spa Treatment
The hair is steamed as part of the Japanese Head Spa treatment. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Dawn explained why steam is used as part of the spa.

She said: “The steam is used to open up the follicles and break down any dry, dead skin cells and get rid of them.

“Any natural oils are also released.”

Waterfall experience

The last part of the treatment was the best bit and one of the most relaxing experiences I have ever had.

Dawn conditioned my hair before the conditioner was washed out using the head spa.

The water from the spa ran over my head from the front to the back in a regular flowing waterfall-like motion.

The waterfall experience is the last part of the treatment.
The waterfall experience. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It was so gentle and relaxing I could have easily drifted off!

At the end of the treatment you can either blow dry your hair or leave the salon with a hair mask treatment on.

I chose to leave the hair mask on and wash it out myself.

Afterwards Dawn did another skin analysis and I couldn’t believe the difference.

All the dead skin cells had gone and my scalp looked so healthy – there was also no redness at all.

My verdict

I have to say that the Japanese Head Spa is amazing and it definitely lived up to the hype.

I couldn’t believe how soft and healthy my hair felt afterwards.

You feel incredibly relaxed and chilled after the Japanese Head Spa.

And with these wellbeing benefits, I can see why it is proving to be incredibly popular.

While the platinum package I had – priced at £155 – is expensive, there are other lower-priced packages available at £89 and £125.

So if you are looking to treat yourself to a relaxing pampering session, I would highly recommend trying the Japanese Head Spa.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Dundee student Donika Klenja (24) on coming to terms with coeliac disease.
Dundee student Donika on coming to terms with coeliac disease diagnosis
woman consults with expert on invisible hearing aids in the UK
Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients
Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
'Nothing is impossible': Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a…
The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…
The wellness weekend includes yoga with sheep. Image: Epic Scotland
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire - this is what it…
Stirling teacher Gilly McLaren has a new lease of life after ovarian cancer battle.
Stirling teacher's new lease of life after ovarian cancer took away her fertility at…
Fife dad Ian Steedman was diagnosed with MS. He is supported by his wife Diane who is also his carer.
Son’s ‘surprising’ gesture showed how MS isn’t getting the better of this loving Fife…
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Kayleigh Olsen, from Perthshire, has been chosen to compete in the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in South Africa.
Perthshire ambulance technician's journey to the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships
CR0049269, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, 'SLEEP DIVORCE' - Maddie Bayley and Tony Holdsworth are a Dundee couple who sleep in separate rooms as it works best for their relationship. Picture shows; Maddie Bayley and Tony Holdsworth who have their own bedrooms for sleeping. Tuesday 30th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'We sleep in separate rooms - it just suits us': Dundee couple Maddie and…

Conversation