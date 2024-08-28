Council reveals St Andrews taxi measures to stop visitors being ripped off

Fife Council is taking action to ensure St Andrews taxi customers are not taken for a ride.

A number of measures are being implemented following claims rogue operators are ripping off visitors to the home of golf through inflated fares.

Extra spot checks and better advertising of correct prices are among the actions pledged.

Local taxi operators have welcomed the proposals but want licensing chiefs to go even further.

James Glen of St Andrews Taxis said: “This is a good start but they have a long way to go to resolve the issues.

“We would like to see secret shoppers so unscrupulous operators are sanctioned and removed if need be.

“And we would like taxi wardens in the ranks on a Friday and Saturday night.”

Measures to prevent over-charging in St Andrews

Discussions between St Andrews taxi firms and Fife Council’s licensing staff were held at a meeting of a new forum.

It was set up in the wake of concerns some unscrupulous cab drivers were charging tourists way over the odds for journeys.

Examples included a £40 fare for a trip between Leuchars railway station and the Old Course Hotel, which should cost between £12 and £15.

The council will now ask Scotrail to put up posters showing the correct price at the station.

Miscellaneous licensing lead officer Gillian Love said information will also be included in any relevant tourism communications.

Council introducing extra spot checks

Ms Love added: “Following the meeting of the new St Andrews taxi forum, we’re implementing a range of measures.

“We’re keen to ensure locals and visitors to the area have the best taxi experience possible so we’ll continue to work with the taxi trade.”

Other action includes:

A survey of taxi operators on taxi rank provision in St Andrews town centre

The introduction of a business card for taxi operators to hand out encouraging the public to tell licensing staff what they think about their journeys

The standardisation of taxi inspection regimes across Fife

Extra spot checks

Mr Glen added: “The more proactive they can be the better for taxi companies and, most importantly, for customers.”