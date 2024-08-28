Council reveals St Andrews taxi measures to stop visitors being ripped off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Council reveals St Andrews taxi measures to stop visitors being ripped off

Fife licensing chiefs are acting following claims some rogue operators are over-charging passengers.

By Claire Warrender
North east Fife taxis failed inspection tests
Fife Council hopes the action will reassure St Andrews taxi customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fife Council is taking action to ensure St Andrews taxi customers are not taken for a ride.

A number of measures are being implemented following claims rogue operators are ripping off visitors to the home of golf through inflated fares.

The iconic Hamilton Grand building overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews.
There has been concern over rogue taxi operators in St Andrews.

Extra spot checks and better advertising of correct prices are among the actions pledged.

Local taxi operators have welcomed the proposals but want licensing chiefs to go even further.

James Glen of St Andrews Taxis said: “This is a good start but they have a long way to go to resolve the issues.

“We would like to see secret shoppers so unscrupulous operators are sanctioned and removed if need be.

“And we would like taxi wardens in the ranks on a Friday and Saturday night.”

Measures to prevent over-charging in St Andrews

Discussions between St Andrews taxi firms and Fife Council’s licensing staff were held at a meeting of a new forum.

It was set up in the wake of concerns some unscrupulous cab drivers were charging tourists way over the odds for journeys.

James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers.
James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Examples included a £40 fare for a trip between Leuchars railway station and the Old Course Hotel, which should cost between £12 and £15.

The council will now ask Scotrail to put up posters showing the correct price at the station.

Miscellaneous licensing lead officer Gillian Love said information will also be included in any relevant tourism communications.

Council introducing extra spot checks

Ms Love added: “Following the meeting of the new St Andrews taxi forum, we’re implementing a range of measures.

“We’re keen to ensure locals and visitors to the area have the best taxi experience possible so we’ll continue to work with the taxi trade.”

Other action includes:

  • A survey of taxi operators on taxi rank provision in St Andrews town centre
  • The introduction of a business card for taxi operators to hand out encouraging the public to tell licensing staff what they think about their journeys
  • The standardisation of taxi inspection regimes across Fife
  • Extra spot checks

Mr Glen added: “The more proactive they can be the better for taxi companies and, most importantly, for customers.”

More from Fife

Car crashed through beer garden wall at Gothenburg Hotel on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
Car crashes into hotel beer garden in Rosyth
Tom Holland with Anstruther Fish Bar staff
Hollywood star Tom Holland pays surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar
2
Fife Council hopes the action will reassure St Andrews taxi customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Former Kirkcaldy public toilet going under the hammer for £26,000
Fife Council hopes the action will reassure St Andrews taxi customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Renewed warning for Fife dog owners as parvovirus spreads to St Andrews and Cupar
The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of summer weather and 22°C temperatures as…
Fife Council hopes the action will reassure St Andrews taxi customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Work on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews cinema plan to start within…
19th hole Earlsferry to close
Earlsferry bar and restaurant closes down due to 'overwhelming' costs
Robert Brown
Fife predator who sexually abused two vulnerable boys is jailed for four years
Fife Council hopes the action will reassure St Andrews taxi customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Stars ban fan over racism at Fife Flyers match
Jason-Lee Jack
St Andrews thug finally sentenced for 'bogging' police bite

Conversation