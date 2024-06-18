Why is there tension over taxis in St Andrews?

Tensions are rising on the taxi ranks of St Andrews.

It is claimed some drivers, described as “rogue operators”, are ripping off tourists with inflated fares.

Fife Council licensing chiefs are taking the allegations seriously and have increased spot check inspections in the town.

But some cab companies are also calling for marshals at ranks in a bid to curb the problem.

The issue was first raised a year ago, with claims unscrupulous drivers were charging well over the odds for journeys.

Others were allegedly turning up at venues pretending to be from a pre-booked company to steal clients.

James Glen, from St Andrews Taxis, says the council has since “failed to get a grip of the situation” despite many complaints.

‘Intimidation’

Examples include a £40 fare from Leuchars railway station to the Old Course Hotel, which should cost between £12 and £15.

Another person was charged £75 from St Andrews to Elie, normally a fare of around £35.

James claims reputable drivers and customers often feel intimidated by those involved.

“Established firms have operated in St Andrews without issue for years,” he says.

“But now these operators from outwith the area have moved in.

“They’re passing themselves off as local companies and ripping off customers with inflated fares. It’s wholly unacceptable.

“It’s worse now than I’ve ever known it.

“We need Fife Council to make spot checks more frequently and assign rank marshals as in Glasgow.

“Otherwise the current unsafe situation will not just continue, but deteriorate further to the detriment of customers in St Andrews.”

‘They think the streets of St Andrews are paved with gold’

Local operators have now set up a Facebook page called Rip Off Taxis in St Andrews, where they are calling out bad practice.

One operator, who asked not to be named, says the root issue is money.

“Taxi plates cost around £20,000 – three years ago they were £5,000,” they said.

“They’ve bought these expensive plates and they think the streets of St Andrews are paved with gold.

“They’re coming here and putting the meter on at the wrong rate to inflate the fares.

“There are some outrageous instances of it.”

Fife Council ‘taking St Andrews taxi concerns seriously’

Fife Council’s lead miscellaneous licensing officer Gilliam Love has issued advice to taxi customers on what to look out for.

She said: “We take the concerns raised by local taxi firms seriously and, as a result, have already put more frequent spot check inspections in place in the St Andrews area.

“We would always urge anyone with complaints or concerns about taxi fares to get in touch with us directly.

“We need evidence to be able to properly investigate these kind of allegations and take the appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, the licensing team has emailed St Andrews operators offering to set up a forum to discuss the concerns.

What should taxi passengers look out for?

Fife taxi fares are set by the council and are displayed on a card within vehicles.

A QR code on the card takes you to the council’s taxi licensing page, which gives details on how to make a complaint.

Meanwhile, all licensed taxis display internal and external plates, with taxis yellow and private hires white.

The external plates include the Fife Council logo, a plate number, zone, details of the vehicle and the licence expiry date.

And the internal plate also has a plate number so passengers can take a note of it if there are any issues.

All taxi and private hire drivers must also hold a licence, which includes an ID badge.

This must be on display within the vehicle and members of the public can ask to see it.

Concerns or complaints should be sent to enforcementofficer@fife.gov.uk.