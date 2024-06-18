Why is there tension over taxis in St Andrews?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why is there tension over taxis in St Andrews?

Fife Council is looking into claims tourists are being ripped off in the home of golf.

By Claire Warrender
James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers.
James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tensions are rising on the taxi ranks of St Andrews.

It is claimed some drivers, described as “rogue operators”, are ripping off tourists with inflated fares.

The iconic Hamilton Grand building overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews.
Thousands of tourists visit the home of golf every year.

Fife Council licensing chiefs are taking the allegations seriously and have increased spot check inspections in the town.

But some cab companies are also calling for marshals at ranks in a bid to curb the problem.

The issue was first raised a year ago, with claims unscrupulous drivers were charging well over the odds for journeys.

Others were allegedly turning up at venues pretending to be from a pre-booked company to steal clients.

James Glen, from St Andrews Taxis, says the council has since “failed to get a grip of the situation” despite many complaints.

‘Intimidation’

Examples include a £40 fare from Leuchars railway station to the Old Course Hotel, which should cost between £12 and £15.

Another person was charged £75 from St Andrews to Elie, normally a fare of around £35.

James claims reputable drivers and customers often feel intimidated by those involved.

“Established firms have operated in St Andrews without issue for years,” he says.

James Glen of St Andrews Taxis, says tensions are increasing on the ranks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“But now these operators from outwith the area have moved in.

“They’re passing themselves off as local companies and ripping off customers with inflated fares. It’s wholly unacceptable.

“It’s worse now than I’ve ever known it.

“We need Fife Council to make spot checks more frequently and assign rank marshals as in Glasgow.

“Otherwise the current unsafe situation will not just continue, but deteriorate further to the detriment of customers in St Andrews.”

‘They think the streets of St Andrews are paved with gold’

Local operators have now set up a Facebook page called Rip Off Taxis in St Andrews, where they are calling out bad practice.

One operator, who asked not to be named, says the root issue is money.

One of the posts on the Rip Off Taxis in St Andrews page.

“Taxi plates cost around £20,000 – three years ago they were £5,000,” they said.

“They’ve bought these expensive plates and they think the streets of St Andrews are paved with gold.

“They’re coming here and putting the meter on at the wrong rate to inflate the fares.

“There are some outrageous instances of it.”

Fife Council  ‘taking St Andrews taxi concerns seriously’

Fife Council’s lead miscellaneous licensing officer Gilliam Love has issued advice to taxi customers on what to look out for.

She said: “We take the concerns raised by local taxi firms seriously and, as a result, have already put more frequent spot check inspections in place in the St Andrews area.

“We would always urge anyone with complaints or concerns about taxi fares to get in touch with us directly.

“We need evidence to be able to properly investigate these kind of allegations and take the appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, the licensing team has emailed St Andrews operators offering to set up a forum to discuss the concerns.

What should taxi passengers look out for?

Fife taxi fares are set by the council and are displayed on a card within vehicles.

A QR code on the card takes you to the council’s taxi licensing page, which gives details on how to make a complaint.

Meanwhile, all licensed taxis display internal and external plates, with taxis yellow and private hires white.

Fife Council is offering advice to passengers. Image: DC Thomson.

The external plates include the Fife Council logo, a plate number, zone, details of the vehicle and the licence expiry date.

And the internal plate also has a plate number so passengers can take a note of it if there are any issues.

All taxi and private hire drivers must also hold a licence, which includes an ID badge.

This must be on display within the vehicle and members of the public can ask to see it.

Concerns or complaints should be sent to enforcementofficer@fife.gov.uk.

