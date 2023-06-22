St Andrews taxi firms warn rogue drivers are ripping-off customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews taxi firms warn rogue drivers are ripping-off customers

It's alleged one visitor was charged £150 to travel from St Andrews to Leuchars railway station during The Open last year.

By Claire Warrender
James Glen of St Andrews Taxis and Davie Wilcox of Club Cabs are concerned about unscrupulous taxi drivers.
James Glen of St Andrews Taxis and Davie Wilcox of Club Cabs are concerned about unscrupulous taxi drivers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Visitors to St Andrews are being warned of rogue taxi drivers intent on ripping-off tourists.

Legitimate taxi firms report customers are complaining of being charged well over the odds for some journeys.

And they claim some unscrupulous drivers are turning up at venues pretending to be from a pre-booked company to steal clients.

James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers.
James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

James Glen, from St Andrews Taxis, says one of his customers reported being charged £300 for a 10-mile trip to Colinsburgh – normally a £30 fare.

And Trudie Williamson from Club Cars claims someone paid £20 for a six minute journey to the Fairmont Hotel – double the usual fare.

Several other companies have been discussing the issue via a Facebook forum.

And some have reported their concerns to Fife Council’s licensing officers and to police.

‘Customer charged £150 for a £15 fare’

James says unscrupulous drivers were particularly prevalent during last year’s Open golf championship.

He said: “During The Open, some operators were charging up to £150 to go from St Andrews to Leuchars railway station.

“That should be a £15 fare.

One of the posts on a Facebook page set up by concerned St Andrews taxi firms.
One of the posts on a Facebook page set up by concerned taxi firms.

“I had someone in my taxi the other week complaining they were charged £65 to be taken to Crail. The fare should be £30.”

Mr Glen also alleges some of the rogue drivers are using the names of established St Andrews taxi companies when collecting clients.

“We’ve been established since 1998, yet they’re showing up at weddings and claiming they are St Andrews Taxis,” he said.

“They hand them a card saying this is the new number. I witnessed it first hand.”

Claim customers are being ‘done’

Trudie has run Club Cabs for 23 years and says her drivers began mentioning issues during the last year.

“Tourists are getting into our cars and reporting their experiences to our drivers,” she said.

“It wasn’t until they got into our cabs and asked the fare that they realised they had been done.

Driver Dave Wilcox (61) of Club Cabs, who are highlighting problems with unlicensed taxi drivers ripping off customers
Driver Dave Wilcox (61) of Club Cabs, who are highlighting problems with unlicensed taxi drivers ripping off customers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“My own son got into a taxi at St Andrews bus station and went to Lamond Drive, just up the road, and was driven all round the town first.

“I’ve said to him if it ever happens again, get a badge number and report it.”

Trudie says she now takes customers’ phone numbers when they book a cab and drivers text them when they arrive.

“That’s for our peace of mind as well as for the customers,” she said.

‘We need to protect our reputation from these people’

Both James and Trudie advise if a fare seems high to check with an established firm.

Trudie said: “It’s hard to speak about because you don’t know who you’ll offend.

“But we can’t sit back and do nothing.

“We need to protect our reputation from these people.”

Meanwhile, James said some firms were considering getting together to set up a secret shopper-type scheme.

“We’ll get them to take a few rides and tell them what to look out for, just so we can collect evidence to give to the council,” he said.

“Some of the companies have been operating for years and are fed-up with the situation.”

Fife Council investigation

Fife Council’s lead licensing officer Gillian Love said: “We work closely with the police to investigate any complaints and a recent joint inspection actively looked into these allegations.

“If any evidence is found then appropriate action is taken.

“We would urge anyone with concerns to get in touch with our enforcement officer at enforcementofficer@fife.gov.uk.”

Useful information can also be found here.

