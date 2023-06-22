Pictures of life in Dundee in 1973 – when a house cost £9k and a pint was 18p

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of life in Dundee in 1973 – when a house cost £9k and a pint was 18p

We've rewound the clock and opened DC Thomson's archive to show Dundee's streets, where we shopped, and what we did for entertainment all those years ago. Graeme Strachan reports.

Fort Apache at Fairmuir School was built by 12 lads at the school, which catered for  children with special needs. Image: DC Thomson.

Fascinating photographs taken half a century ago reveal what life was like in Dundee in 1973.

We’ve rewound the clock and opened DC Thomson’s archive to show Dundee’s streets, where we shopped, and what we did for entertainment all those years ago.

These images will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

The year 1973 was a time of great change.

The UK joined the Common Market on January 1 and towards the end of the year a three-day working week came into effect to save electricity during an energy crisis.

Dundee FC won the League Cup against Celtic on December 15 at Hampden, in a game that kicked off at 1.30pm to avoid using floodlights during the state of emergency.

A pint of beer cost 18p and the average house price was £9,900.

The Austin Allegro was launched, Live and Let Die was the first performance of Roger Moore as James Bond 007 and David Bowie was the best-selling artist of 1973.

Did you see him perform at the Caird Hall?

Maybe you saw Tony Bennett or Shirley Bassey on stage instead?

What about the small screen?

The long-running comedy series Last Of The Summer Wine started and you were also able to see the first episodes of the Wombles and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 50 years ago?

January

The empty car park at Shore Terrace where work started on the ‘landfall office block’. Image: DC Thomson.

Shore Terrace is fondly remembered not just for the buses but also for the City Arcade that was directly underneath the Caird Hall and became an institution for shoppers.

Shore Terrace bus stance was where many of the city’s bus services ran to and from for over 40 years before finally closing in March 1974 when Tayside House was built.

February

The original Old Toll was situated in Lochee, quite near to the railway bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

Last drinks being served on February 28 1973 at the Old Toll Bar, Lochee High Street.

The bar was subsequently demolished in 1980, after more than 120 years, for road widening, although the interior was saved and displayed in the McManus Galleries.

March

Tony Bennett proved he was a man of the people after his show on March 16 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Tony Bennett signs autographs for his fans after his show in the Caird Hall.

There were no airs or graces from one of the world’s greatest entertainers, who was still performing live at the age of 95, before finally retiring from showbusiness in 2021.

April

The Gaumont Cinema was a popular place for these youngsters in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

There were long queues of youngsters at the Gaumont Cinema in Cowgate to see Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves back in April 1973.

From 1973 to 1981 the building was renamed an Odeon but it closed in 1982 and eventually opened as Deja Vu Nightclub in 2000, before the lights went off in 2016.

May

The Central Baths were demolished in 1975, after the Olympia Leisure Centre opened. Image: DC Thomson.

Little ones were splashing around and learning to swim at Dundee Central Baths in May 1973, which were based on the very edge of town, in the middle of the docks.

Who remembers those cubicles and trying to keep everything dry?

June

Children on board the Uganda at King George Wharf before a two-week cruise in June 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

SS Uganda was an educational steam ship that sailed the seven seas from 1958-1982, giving thousands of lucky kids a glimpse of what the world at large had to offer.

These cruises were often the first experience of foreign travel for Dundee pupils who would learn about history, geography, religion, foreign languages and currency.

July

A busy Reform Street
Reform Street’s prime location ensures it remains at the heart of the city. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee shoppers and holidaymakers relax in the sun in July 1973 at the Reform Street corner where Boots and the jeweller’s Samuel’s have been undisturbed for a century.

As well as the shops, it’s interesting to see the clothes, hairstyles, and buggies.

August

Shopping area between Alexander Street and Ann Street in August 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Hilltown shopping complex?

Multi-storey flats dominated the site, which was situated between Alexander Street and Ann Street and included the Seahorse chip shop and the Highwayman pub.

September

Our Lady’s RC Primary School being built in September 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Our Lady’s Roman Catholic Primary School taking shape on the south side of Ann Street in September 1973, before opening in August 1974.

Our Lady’s was first built to combine two other schools in the city, before closing in 2018 with pupils relocating to the new Coldside Community Campus on the site of the former Alexander Street multis.

October

The queue in Reform Street for tickets for the Shirley Bassey shows in the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

Shirley Bassey first performed in Dundee on May 19 1972 and told the Caird Hall audience: “I’ll be back – in my 18 years in showbusiness I’ve rarely had an audience as fantastic as this”.

She kept her promise and there was a ticket frenzy as 10,000 people queued in the street for £3 seats from 5am for the Caird Hall show scheduled for November 20.

November

Photograph showing the Dundee Corporation’s new multi-storey car park. Image: DC Thomson.

Construction of the new £500,000 Dundee Corporation West Bell Street/Constitution Road multi-storey car park was well advanced in November 1973.

The car park was built on top of an old graveyard that was used after the Howff filled up and it is said that bodies are still interred under the structure.

December

A group of children sledging on the snow at Lochee Park in December 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Just what you need when electricity is being rationed – freezing conditions and snow!

Mind you, these youngsters didn’t seem to mind the post-Christmas blizzard which fell and they took full advantage by enjoying sledging and skiing at Lochee Park.

Winter of discontent?

Not for these guys.

