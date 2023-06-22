Pictures of life in Dundee in 1973 – when a house cost £9k and a pint was 18p

Fascinating photographs taken half a century ago reveal what life was like in Dundee in 1973.

We’ve rewound the clock and opened DC Thomson’s archive to show Dundee’s streets, where we shopped, and what we did for entertainment all those years ago.

These images will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

The year 1973 was a time of great change.

The UK joined the Common Market on January 1 and towards the end of the year a three-day working week came into effect to save electricity during an energy crisis.

Dundee FC won the League Cup against Celtic on December 15 at Hampden, in a game that kicked off at 1.30pm to avoid using floodlights during the state of emergency.

A pint of beer cost 18p and the average house price was £9,900.

The Austin Allegro was launched, Live and Let Die was the first performance of Roger Moore as James Bond 007 and David Bowie was the best-selling artist of 1973.

Did you see him perform at the Caird Hall?

Maybe you saw Tony Bennett or Shirley Bassey on stage instead?

What about the small screen?

The long-running comedy series Last Of The Summer Wine started and you were also able to see the first episodes of the Wombles and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 50 years ago?

January

Shore Terrace is fondly remembered not just for the buses but also for the City Arcade that was directly underneath the Caird Hall and became an institution for shoppers.

Shore Terrace bus stance was where many of the city’s bus services ran to and from for over 40 years before finally closing in March 1974 when Tayside House was built.

February

Last drinks being served on February 28 1973 at the Old Toll Bar, Lochee High Street.

The bar was subsequently demolished in 1980, after more than 120 years, for road widening, although the interior was saved and displayed in the McManus Galleries.

March

Tony Bennett signs autographs for his fans after his show in the Caird Hall.

There were no airs or graces from one of the world’s greatest entertainers, who was still performing live at the age of 95, before finally retiring from showbusiness in 2021.

April

There were long queues of youngsters at the Gaumont Cinema in Cowgate to see Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves back in April 1973.

From 1973 to 1981 the building was renamed an Odeon but it closed in 1982 and eventually opened as Deja Vu Nightclub in 2000, before the lights went off in 2016.

May

Little ones were splashing around and learning to swim at Dundee Central Baths in May 1973, which were based on the very edge of town, in the middle of the docks.

Who remembers those cubicles and trying to keep everything dry?

June

SS Uganda was an educational steam ship that sailed the seven seas from 1958-1982, giving thousands of lucky kids a glimpse of what the world at large had to offer.

These cruises were often the first experience of foreign travel for Dundee pupils who would learn about history, geography, religion, foreign languages and currency.

July

Dundee shoppers and holidaymakers relax in the sun in July 1973 at the Reform Street corner where Boots and the jeweller’s Samuel’s have been undisturbed for a century.

As well as the shops, it’s interesting to see the clothes, hairstyles, and buggies.

August

Do you remember the Hilltown shopping complex?

Multi-storey flats dominated the site, which was situated between Alexander Street and Ann Street and included the Seahorse chip shop and the Highwayman pub.

September

Our Lady’s Roman Catholic Primary School taking shape on the south side of Ann Street in September 1973, before opening in August 1974.

Our Lady’s was first built to combine two other schools in the city, before closing in 2018 with pupils relocating to the new Coldside Community Campus on the site of the former Alexander Street multis.

October

Shirley Bassey first performed in Dundee on May 19 1972 and told the Caird Hall audience: “I’ll be back – in my 18 years in showbusiness I’ve rarely had an audience as fantastic as this”.

She kept her promise and there was a ticket frenzy as 10,000 people queued in the street for £3 seats from 5am for the Caird Hall show scheduled for November 20.

November

Construction of the new £500,000 Dundee Corporation West Bell Street/Constitution Road multi-storey car park was well advanced in November 1973.

The car park was built on top of an old graveyard that was used after the Howff filled up and it is said that bodies are still interred under the structure.

December

Just what you need when electricity is being rationed – freezing conditions and snow!

Mind you, these youngsters didn’t seem to mind the post-Christmas blizzard which fell and they took full advantage by enjoying sledging and skiing at Lochee Park.

Winter of discontent?

Not for these guys.