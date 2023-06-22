Marines corporal injured police officer in Dundee street brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marines corporal injured police officer in Dundee street brawl

Corporal Alexander Rea bundled over the constable, who suffered a deep gash in the scuffle.

By Gordon Currie
Alexander Rea leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Alexander Rea leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Royal Marine corporal has to pay compensation to a police officer he left needing stitches during a street brawl in Dundee,

Corporal Alexander Rea, 31, bundled PC Stephen Browne to the ground as he struggled violently with the group of Police Scotland officers trying to arrest him.

Rea – whose own father is a long-serving police officer – left the constable needing four stitches after he fell on to a pile of broken glass and suffered a deep gash.

The non-commissioned officer claimed he was using his rank to intervene with other Marines who were being unruly with locals during the festive leaving do for Rea.

Sheriff Gregor Murray noted Rea had seen active service and could face career repercussions as a result of the conviction at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Corporal Alexander Rea.

He fined him £500 and ordered him to pay £750 compensation to PC Browne after the commando admitted his part in the incident in South Tay Street on December 14 2021.

Rea, formerly of RM Condor and now of South Shields, admitted resisting and struggling violently with three police officers and causing PC Browne to fall, to his injury.

Street brawl

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court: “There were reports of an agitated group in the street around 3 am.

“There was clearly an incident involving a large number of people.

“Police attention was drawn to the accused, who was unhappy with another member of the group.

South Tay Street in Dundee.
The fight happened in South Tay Street

“They spoke to him but he was immediately aggressive and lashed out.

“The accused and PC Browne fell onto the ground.

“The officer fell onto smashed glass, which resulted in a laceration, which required four stitches.”

Service in Middle East and Africa

Solicitor Carolyn Leckie, defending, said: “He is a Corporal in the Marines.

“On the night this happened he was on a night out with colleagues.

“It was his night out because he was leaving to go back down south.

RM Condor
Rea had been stationed at RM Condor at the time. Image:  Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.

“There had been some difficulties – not caused by him – as being in a group of Marines in Dundee had attracted some attention.

“As he is a Corporal he felt at the time he was acting to pull others back from any trouble.

“He had consumed alcohol. He has learned his lesson and doesn’t now drink to excess.

“I would ask the court to deal with it in a lenient manner.

“A month before this happened his mother had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she is now terminal.

“He has seen active service in the Middle East and Africa.

“His father is a police officer. He is very ashamed of behaving in this way towards a police officer.

“This will potentially have implications for his career with the Marines but he accepts responsibility for what happened.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

