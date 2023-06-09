Visit Lochee from days gone by in these old Dundee photos

The Lochee area of Dundee is the focus of this week’s pictorial trip back in time.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs featuring shops, churches and buildings and they sure to spark a memory or two.

The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

Maybe you will spot a familiar face.

1953

Our first picture, from August 1953, is a view overlooking Charleston Quarry towards the gas tower with Cox’s Stack also dominant in the background.

Many a youngster from nearby Lochee will have crossed the “county lines” and played at the quarry against the wishes of their parents!

1956

Lochee’s swimming baths in St Mary’s Lane have given people tons of fantastic memories through the years and this image is from a public session in 1956.

Did you learn to swim and splash around here?

1957

Up next is this October 1957 view of Bank Street in Lochee.

TJ Brown’s funeral parlour and J Lamb’s tobacconist shop can be seen, while those with the eagle-eye will make out the familiar William Low store in the background.

1958

Poor William Buchan was braving the elements in Lochee in February 1958.

The 16-year-old used a sledge to complete his milk round through the heavy snow!

1960

A wide shot of South Road taken from a high vantage point that appears to show repairs having been carried out along the cobbled street in July 1960.

Might the old tram line have been ripped up?

1960

An August 1960 image shows five men sitting quietly outside St Luke’s Church alongside the tramway depot entrance on Lochee High Street.

The old church used to host Scottish country dancing on a Saturday afternoon.

1962

Anyone for a pint?

The Silver Tassie is seen here in 1962, before changing its name to the Sporting Lounge.

1962

The next photo dates from September 11 1962, which looked to be a rather cold, dreich day.

A woman has her brolly at the ready outside the Woolworth store on High Street, while fellow shoppers are muffled up.

1964

A picture taken in October 1964 looking along South Road.

The electricity pylons loomed over the housing estate while some of the vehicles which are parked up on the left would now be regarded as “classic cars”.

1965

These days Lochee Park is more used to hosting football games.

But back in May 1965 there were crisp whites on show and batsmen running between the wickets as a cricket game took place – without any fans, it seems!

1967

Lochee High Street is pictured here in September 1967.

The Post Office, DR MacDonald, Boath’s, Quinn’s, Dundee Savings Bank, Sixty Minute Cleaners, and Lindsay’s can all be made out in this classic snap.

1969

Our gallery ends with a bang on November 5 1969.

The multi-storey flats are visible in the background in this aerial shot, which was taken on Bonfire Night and provides a postcard view across Lochee.

Picture perfect!