Tayside House: Demolition pictures show how 'Muncher' helped bring down despised Dundee building

Robots bit off chunks of concrete and dropped them down the lift shafts to dismantle the upper floors of Dundee's most hated building.

By Graeme Strachan
July 19 2022, 6.00am
Updated: July 19 2022, 8.06am
