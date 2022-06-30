Death of the old Olympia: When iconic Dundee pool was torn down Generations of swimmers mourned when the old Olympia swimming pool was swept aside in the name of progress in 2014. By Graeme Strachan June 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 30 2022, 11.16am 0 comments A view of the rubble at the bottom of the iconic green flume. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times R W Thomson: Celebrating Stonehaven’s visionary inventor of the pneumatic tyre June 29 2022 Premium Content Past Times From Queen on the phone to the Big Yin’s lobby chat – ‘front desk girl’ Gilda remembers Dundee’s iconic Angus Hotel and its star-studded guests June 29 20222 Premium Content Past Times 17 iconic images of Tiger Woods at The Open in St Andrews through the years June 29 20220 More from The Courier VIDEO: City centre worker tells of ‘scary’ moment huge fight breaks out in Dundee Paolo Nutini to hold ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee venue as part of new album launch Thursday court round-up — Dodgy workman and Freeeeedom Premium Content Ian Harkes explains Dundee United contract delay and opens up on Jack Ross talks SNP drugs minister demands action on Dundee deaths within months End of line for Brechin Caledonian Railway’s £18m Levelling Up Fund bid
Conversation