Which is the best care home in Stirling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Which is the best care home in Stirling?

Our data team has crunched the numbers to determine the best-performing homes in the city.

By Alex Watson & Ema Sabljak
All of Stirling's 10 care homes are highly-rated, but these are the five best in the city
All of Stirling's 10 care homes are highly-rated, but these are the five best in the city

The five top-rated care homes in Stirling have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s 10 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

According to the data across Scotland, Stirling is one of the best areas to live when it comes to care homes, with all 10 establishments inspected gaining high grades in comparison to other parts of the country.

Here are the five top care homes in Stirling, based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

The care homes are ranked on their average across all grading categories, with recent upheld complaints acting as tiebreakers.

The Care Inspectorate does not always assess all categories in an inspection and so some grades are carried over from previous inspections.

1) Gowanlea – 5.2

Officials said Gowanlea staff treated residents ‘with dignity and respect’. Image: Gowanlea

Located in Bannockburn, this is a small care home with a total of 12 residents.

Run by Christadelphian Care Homes, it offers en-suite bedrooms, as well as two independent living apartments, each with a bedroom, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Outings for residents are organised throughout the year, as well as a programme of in-house events, from art classes to movie screenings.

During its most recent inspection of Gowanlea, which took place unannounced in March this year, the Care Inspectorate described the facility as “warm and homely”. It also noted that residents there “felt valued because staff treated them with dignity and respect.”

2) Northcare Residences – 5

Northcare’s luxurious on-site cocktail bar is open to residents and their visitors. Image: Northcare Residences

A stone’s throw from Stirling Castle, on Lower Bridge Street, the family-run Northcare Residences describes itself as a “luxury” care home.

It has 65 en-suite bedrooms, where residents are encouraged to make themselves at home, adding their own furniture and artwork if they wish.

Unique amenities on offer here include a sky terrace, on-site cocktail bar, cinema room and beauty salon.

After an unannounced inspection in June, the Care Inspectorate reported that Northcare residents “were supported with respect and dignity and experienced warm, kind and trusting relationships with staff”, commending the home’s ability to take swift action when general improvements were needed.

Care home co-director William Sawers said: “All staff at Northcare Residences take pride in the high service that they deliver.”

3) Fairview Nursing Home – 4.8

Fairview says it encourages its residents to socialise and celebrate together. Image: Fairview Nursing Home

Bannockburn is also where you’ll find Fairview Nursing Home, overseen by Britain’s largest care home operator, HC-One. It has 60 beds and offers both nursing and nursing dementia care.

Here, there is plenty of space for residents to socialise and relax, indoors and out, with several sitting rooms, dining areas, and an accessible landscaped garden.

They are encouraged to eat, spend time and celebrate together, creating a supportive family atmosphere.

After visiting unannounced in June 2023, the Care Inspectorate observed “warm and friendly interactions between staff, residents and visitors”, and said the home’s population “benefitted from there being a dedicated activity team”.

4) Bellfield Centre – 4.6

Working in partnership with the NHS, Bellfield Centre focuses on rehabilitation. Image: Bellfield Centre

Operated by Stirling Council at Stirling Community Hospital, Bellfield Centre aims to provide a supportive and homely environment where residents can learn or relearn the skills they need to live independently.

There is room for up to 68 people to stay here at one time.

Following an unannounced visit during October 2023, the Care Inspectorate noted that the care home’s partnership with NHS Forth Valley meant “health needs were very well met because relationships between staff and healthcare professionals were good.”

The report also noted evidence of “respectful and kind care and support” from staff at Bellfield.

5) Wallace View – 4.4

The Care Inspectorate said people at Wallace View ‘were enabled to get the most out of life’. Image: Wallace View

On the residential Westhaugh Road, with views of the Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle, the aptly named Wallace View is run by the Maria Mallaband Care Group. Its staff can provide nursing care, specialist dementia care, respite and end of life care.

Wallace View says it understands “the importance of choice and independence”, and aims to provide care and support for residents while allowing them freedom to do as they wish.

Visiting unannounced in November 2023, the Care Inspectorate said employees “showed kind, caring support and a genuine interest in ‘caring’ for people”, adding that Wallace View residents “were enabled to get the most out of life”.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Health & Wellbeing

Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
Jenn Little is one of the women reaping the benefits of strength training at Omega MMA gym in Perthshire.
Inside Perthshire’s women-only powerlifting class: ‘It's about what your body can do - not…
Niall Menzies feared he would never walk again after a horror road crash that left him with severe brain injuries. However, he's now gearing up to hike to Everest Base Camp.
Perth man Niall told he'd never walk again after horror crash is trekking to…
Health features writer Debbie Clarke tries out the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a Blairgowrie salon.
I tried the TikTok trending Japanese Head Spa at a salon in Blairgowrie: Here…
Dundee student Donika Klenja (24) on coming to terms with coeliac disease.
Dundee student Donika on coming to terms with coeliac disease diagnosis
woman consults with expert on invisible hearing aids in the UK
Experts make invisible hearing aids more affordable for patients
Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
'Nothing is impossible': Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a…
The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…
The wellness weekend includes yoga with sheep. Image: Epic Scotland
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire - this is what it…
Stirling teacher Gilly McLaren has a new lease of life after ovarian cancer battle.
Stirling teacher's new lease of life after ovarian cancer took away her fertility at…

Conversation