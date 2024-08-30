Which is the best care home in Stirling?

The five top-rated care homes in Stirling have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s 10 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

According to the data across Scotland, Stirling is one of the best areas to live when it comes to care homes, with all 10 establishments inspected gaining high grades in comparison to other parts of the country.

Here are the five top care homes in Stirling, based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

The care homes are ranked on their average across all grading categories, with recent upheld complaints acting as tiebreakers.

The Care Inspectorate does not always assess all categories in an inspection and so some grades are carried over from previous inspections.

1) Gowanlea – 5.2

Located in Bannockburn, this is a small care home with a total of 12 residents.

Run by Christadelphian Care Homes, it offers en-suite bedrooms, as well as two independent living apartments, each with a bedroom, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Outings for residents are organised throughout the year, as well as a programme of in-house events, from art classes to movie screenings.

During its most recent inspection of Gowanlea, which took place unannounced in March this year, the Care Inspectorate described the facility as “warm and homely”. It also noted that residents there “felt valued because staff treated them with dignity and respect.”

2) Northcare Residences – 5

A stone’s throw from Stirling Castle, on Lower Bridge Street, the family-run Northcare Residences describes itself as a “luxury” care home.

It has 65 en-suite bedrooms, where residents are encouraged to make themselves at home, adding their own furniture and artwork if they wish.

Unique amenities on offer here include a sky terrace, on-site cocktail bar, cinema room and beauty salon.

After an unannounced inspection in June, the Care Inspectorate reported that Northcare residents “were supported with respect and dignity and experienced warm, kind and trusting relationships with staff”, commending the home’s ability to take swift action when general improvements were needed.

Care home co-director William Sawers said: “All staff at Northcare Residences take pride in the high service that they deliver.”

3) Fairview Nursing Home – 4.8

Bannockburn is also where you’ll find Fairview Nursing Home, overseen by Britain’s largest care home operator, HC-One. It has 60 beds and offers both nursing and nursing dementia care.

Here, there is plenty of space for residents to socialise and relax, indoors and out, with several sitting rooms, dining areas, and an accessible landscaped garden.

They are encouraged to eat, spend time and celebrate together, creating a supportive family atmosphere.

After visiting unannounced in June 2023, the Care Inspectorate observed “warm and friendly interactions between staff, residents and visitors”, and said the home’s population “benefitted from there being a dedicated activity team”.

4) Bellfield Centre – 4.6

Operated by Stirling Council at Stirling Community Hospital, Bellfield Centre aims to provide a supportive and homely environment where residents can learn or relearn the skills they need to live independently.

There is room for up to 68 people to stay here at one time.

Following an unannounced visit during October 2023, the Care Inspectorate noted that the care home’s partnership with NHS Forth Valley meant “health needs were very well met because relationships between staff and healthcare professionals were good.”

The report also noted evidence of “respectful and kind care and support” from staff at Bellfield.

5) Wallace View – 4.4

On the residential Westhaugh Road, with views of the Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle, the aptly named Wallace View is run by the Maria Mallaband Care Group. Its staff can provide nursing care, specialist dementia care, respite and end of life care.

Wallace View says it understands “the importance of choice and independence”, and aims to provide care and support for residents while allowing them freedom to do as they wish.

Visiting unannounced in November 2023, the Care Inspectorate said employees “showed kind, caring support and a genuine interest in ‘caring’ for people”, adding that Wallace View residents “were enabled to get the most out of life”.

