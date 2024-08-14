I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire – this is what it taught me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire – this is what it taught me

The sheepy sleepovers wellness retreats near Aberfoyle combine "naughty" sheep with mindfulness, yoga and nature.

The wellness weekend includes yoga with sheep. Image: Epic Scotland
By Poppy Watson

Before we can meet the sheep, Beccy Routledge explains, there are a few ground rules.

First of all, discussion of the meat industry in their company is off limits.

Also, we are not to stand up or make any sudden movements around the sheep. They  scare (and hold grudges) easily.

Finally, Beccy says, looking pointedly at the American man opposite me, we should refrain from calling them “buddy”. The sheep only respond to their proper names.

The sheep lived up to their naughty namesake. Image: Airbnb

I am currently on a three-day wellness retreat in rural Stirlingshire, which combines “naughty” sheep with mindfulness, yoga and nature.

Based at Beccy’s home in Gartmore, near Aberfoyle, overlooking the stunning Loch Lomond and Trossachs countryside, the location couldn’t be more idyllic.

We (the tourists) are sitting at a couple of tables in the garden while our host opens a nearby fence and calls to her six-strong flock.

The sheep are joining us for tea.

We meet the naughty sheep

There is much anticipation as, slowly, the Herdwick sheep – or ‘Herdies’ as Beccy affectionately calls them – approach us.

Determined to be a good guest, I keep still as they nosy around our tables.

I can’t say the same for my American companion, who is saying, “How are ya buddy?” to a nearby sheep.

The animals are calm and confident, and seem entirely uninterested in us scone-munching tourists.

This all changes when Beccy hands us tins of organic granola to feed the sheep.

The sheep, desperate, ram each out of the way in a bid to get to the crunchy cereal.

My introduction to the sheep was memorable. Image: Tea with Naughty Sheep

Through tears of laughter, we attempt to stop them from headbutting the tins out of our hands.

One of the sheep – Fergus, I think – is eating out the palm of my hand, his warm tongue lapping up every crumb.

Meanwhile, Finn has hopped up on our table, knocking over a jug of milk in the process.

He quickly gets down when he sees Beccy reappearing with our cakes, but not before swiping half my crumpet.

When I ask how he learned to jump so high, she tells me, with pride, he “just has a special talent for it”.

Is Dougal the world’s most famous sheep?

Our own food is good, too – cucumber and cream cheese on sourdough, pesto and cheese melts, homemade shortbread, blueberry muffins – and incorporates multiple ingredients grown in Beccy’s garden.

I eat fast, worried my plate may be targeted by another sheep, while our host shares her knowledge of the animals.

She tells us they are incredibly empathetic and wise creatures.

In fact, we learn, they are more intelligent than dogs and pigs.

It also turns out they are quite famous.

The flock went viral in 2019 after Beccy’s ‘Tea with Naughty Sheep’ experience was featured in an Airbnb campaign.

Dougal – the leader of the flock – even appeared on a billboard in New York Times Square.

He has behaved like a diva ever since, Beccy tells us.

Later, we are introduced to our yoga instructor Rachael, who discusses our wellness options with us before taking us through a relaxing outdoor class.

We will enjoy two wellness activities with her each day, including breathwork, a manifestation meditation and forest bathing.

Normally these sessions are led by Rivkah, Beccy’s daughter, but, I learn with a twinge of jealousy, she is currently teaching for two months on a cruise in Barbados.

We then enjoy incredible pizza made in the outdoor woodfired oven by Beccy’s husband Dave (it is truly a family affair).

Finally, we retreat to our accommodation – a cosy guest house complete with board games, Shaun the Sheep bedding and a fridgeful of homemade hummus and soup.

We enjoyed several outdoor yoga classes with our instructor Rachael. Image: Tea with Naughty Sheep

The following morning, after a breathwork class with Rachael in the serene, newly decorated onsite yoga studio, we head to the barn for a stress-relieving session with the sheep.

Inside, Beccy hands us bottles of warm milk and introduces us to lambs Hamish and Hector.

Her latest rescues, they are small and fragile, still recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

We learn stress-relieving techniques in the barn

“This is where Dougal hosts his leadership training sessions,” Beccy tells us as we feed the baby patients.

The flock leader is regularly joined by corporate groups from around the world online, where he shares his methods for keeping his sheep happy.

Yes, really.

It started during Covid, obviously.

Feeding baby Hamish in the barn. Image: Tea with Naughty Sheep

Then we launch into our own workshop.

“How do you normally cope with stress?” Beccy asks me as I stroke Hector.

With my fingers curled in the lamb’s soft yet scratchy wool, it feels cathartic to tell her I sometimes struggle with feelings of overwhelm.

Beccy nods empathetically. I feel lighter. She is good at this.

We then run through a few stress-busting techniques, all of which immediately have a calming effect on me.

Beccy, a musician by trade, has prior experience coaching performers before they take to the stage.

As Hamish nudges my arm, gently demanding to be stroked, those feelings of overwhelm feel very far away.

Sheepy yoga and farewells

On our third morning, we awaken early for our final yoga class with Rachael.

This is a special session, because the sheep are joining us.

Balancing in tree pose, I make awkward eye contact with the flock, who stand in a line watching us.

They seem unsure, though a little curious.

Then Rachael tells us to exhale loudly and shake out our limbs.

The sheep do not like this, and quickly scamper in different directions.

Beccy, who is sitting nearby, shakes her head sadly. “They won’t forgive her for weeks now.”

Beccy and her daughter Rivkah with the flock. Image: Epic Scotland

Flighty sheep yoga complete, it is time to say our goodbyes.

We are offered a clump of wool (pre-shaven, don’t worry) from a sheep of our choice, as a keepsake.

I ask for Finn’s – I have a soft spot for the crumpet thief – and Beccy pulls out a tuft from a bag.

Trying not to sound ungrateful, I ask what I should do with it.

She explains: “Next time you are feeling stressed or anxious, you can hold it in your hand, bring it up to your face and inhale.

“The smell will bring you right back here, to the barn, surrounded by the sheep.”

  • To book go to teawithnaughtysheep.com or email bex2310@yahoo.co.uk. Three night retreats cost from £549 per person. Afternoon tea costs from £68. Afternoon tea retreats are also available.

