Car crashes into house at Leuchars roundabout

A car crashed into a house at a roundabout in Leuchars.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street shortly after 4pm on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said smoke was coming from the car but there was no fire.

Emergency services in attendance

A spokesperson told The Courier: “We received a call at 4.08pm to Main Street in Leuchars where a single vehicle that has crashed into a house.

“The car was smoking but crews in attendance said there was no fire.

“We sent one appliance from Tayport.”

Police Scotland added: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car which struck a building on Main Street in Leuchars around 4.05pm on Friday.

“Emergency services attended and the structure will be assessed.”