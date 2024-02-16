Tributes paid to ‘rising star’ bar boss from Perth after death aged 24

Craig Scott, a rising star of the Aberdeen bar scene who was born and raised in Perth, has died at the age of 24.

Tributes have been paid to Craig – director of Bartenders Lounge in the Granite City – who was described as “a joy to talk to” and “a kind and spirited soul”.

A post shared by DRAM Scotland said: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Craig Scott of the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen.

“He was a rising star, a joy to talk to, and his enthusiasm was infectious. He will be greatly missed. Thinking of all his friends and family.”

Adrian Gomes, founder of the Tippling House who previously worked with the former Morrison’s Academy pupil in Aberdeen, said he had “limitless potential”.

‘Incredible character’

He added: “Craig was an incredible character and made a huge impression on the local bartending community, in a very short space of time.

“We were fortunate to work with him at The Tippling House for a short time, whilst he was setting up Bartenders Lounge.

“You could just tell by the dynamic with his team how much they loved working for him.

“I can’t think of a more tragic end for someone with limitless potential, not to mention how much of a kind and spirited soul Craig had, evident in the charity volunteering he and the team undertook on a weekly basis.

“The impact Craig’s death has had on, not only myself, but the bar community cannot be understated.

“It still doesn’t feel real, but I know it is.”

Craig, a former Perth College student, worked in Edinburgh before making the move to Aberdeen.

At the time of his death, he was in charge at the Bartenders Lounge which he opened at the end of 2022.

He owned the bar on North Silver Street with his mum Michelle Scott and step-dad Graham Finegan.

Life-changing role

Craig worked his way up the hospitality ladder from the age of 17 when he got his first job at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

He went on to work for Lov Events in Bankfoot, Taybank in Dunkeld and Tigerlilly in Edinburgh.

In an interview with our sister title The Press and Journal last year, he said his move to Superico Bar and Lounge in the capital “changed his life”.

After working his way up to a management role at the Edinburgh venue, his mum suggested he look into opening his own bar in the Granite City.

Bartenders Lounge celebrated the first anniversary of its opening on December 4 last year.

Eight months earlier, he said: “My background has chopped and changed, but I always found myself circling back to hospitality.

“My first gig was at age 15 working as a terrible waiter. From there I branched out into events (primarily food based) where it became apparent hospitality was a bit of me.

“I loved the busyness, the stress, the problem solving and the feeling of smashing out 300 covers in a ridiculously short period of time.”