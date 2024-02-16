Tributes paid to ‘rising star’ bar boss from Perth after death aged 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Tributes paid to ‘rising star’ bar boss from Perth after death aged 24

'The impact Craig’s death has had on the bar community cannot be understated.'

By Ellie Milne
Craig Scott pictured at the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Craig Scott pictured at the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Craig Scott, a rising star of the Aberdeen bar scene who was born and raised in Perth, has died at the age of 24.

Tributes have been paid to Craig – director of Bartenders Lounge in the Granite City – who was described as “a joy to talk to” and “a kind and spirited soul”.

A post shared by DRAM Scotland said: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Craig Scott of the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen.

“He was a rising star, a joy to talk to, and his enthusiasm was infectious. He will be greatly missed. Thinking of all his friends and family.”

Adrian Gomes, founder of the Tippling House who previously worked with the former Morrison’s Academy pupil in Aberdeen, said he had “limitless potential”.

‘Incredible character’

He added: “Craig was an incredible character and made a huge impression on the local bartending community, in a very short space of time.

“We were fortunate to work with him at The Tippling House for a short time, whilst he was setting up Bartenders Lounge.

“You could just tell by the dynamic with his team how much they loved working for him.

“I can’t think of a more tragic end for someone with limitless potential, not to mention how much of a kind and spirited soul Craig had, evident in the charity volunteering he and the team undertook on a weekly basis.

Craig Scott climbed the hospitality ladder in Scotland. Image: FG Burnett

“The impact Craig’s death has had on, not only myself, but the bar community cannot be understated.

“It still doesn’t feel real, but I know it is.”

Craig, a former Perth College student, worked in Edinburgh before making the move to Aberdeen.

At the time of his death, he was in charge at the Bartenders Lounge which he opened at the end of 2022.

He owned the bar on North Silver Street with his mum Michelle Scott and step-dad Graham Finegan.

Life-changing role

Craig worked his way up the hospitality ladder from the age of 17 when he got his first job at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

He went on to work for Lov Events in Bankfoot, Taybank in Dunkeld and Tigerlilly in Edinburgh.

In an interview with our sister title The Press and Journal last year, he said his move to Superico Bar and Lounge in the capital “changed his life”.

After working his way up to a management role at the Edinburgh venue, his mum suggested he look into opening his own bar in the Granite City.

Bartenders Lounge celebrated the first anniversary of its opening on December 4 last year.

Craig opened Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen with support from his mum and step-dad at the end of 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Eight months earlier, he said: “My background has chopped and changed, but I always found myself circling back to hospitality.

“My first gig was at age 15 working as a terrible waiter. From there I branched out into events (primarily food based) where it became apparent hospitality was a bit of me.

“I loved the busyness, the stress, the problem solving and the feeling of smashing out 300 covers in a ridiculously short period of time.”

