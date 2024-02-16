3 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Fife this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

3 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Fife this spring

David Pollock spotlights three unmissable upcoming productions at the Byre Theatre.

A big story on a tiny stage - miniature production Ragnarok comes to the Byre Theatre this spring. Image: Supplied.
By David Pollock

Spring is on the way and with it, a new season of theatre.

And while neighbouring cities like Dundee and Perth have their own run of blockbuster productions coming to town, Fife theatre fans can find something a bit different on their doorstep.

Not a regular producing theatre in its own right, the Byre Theatre nevertheless has great taste in the shows which it brings to St Andrews. Here are our top picks:

Ragnarok

Thor and Loki are big names shrunk down in Ragnarok. Image: Byre Theatre.

What: One of the theatre’s smaller upcoming productions, in every sense of the word, Ragnarok will use puppetry and live multi-media performance to tell the epic Norse story of the end and rebirth of the world in miniature.

Who: Scottish theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell brings this production to the Byre stage.

When: February 23 2024.

How much: Tickets are sold on a pay what you can basis.

And the Birds Did Sing

And The Birds Did Sing will come to the Byre stage in April. Image: Maria Falconer.

What: Also looking at very big themes on a smaller scale is And the Birds Did Sing, a piece built on dance, poetry, the music of composer Luke Sutherland and the work of artist Yvonne Buskie. Dealing with ageing, time and love, it’s a work about living – which begins with a death.

Who: The piece is presented by the Curious Seed company and is based around the childhood memories of performer Christine Devaney.

When: April 6 2024.

How much: Tickets are sold on a pay what you can basis.

James V: Katherine

Catriona Faint as Katherine Hamilton in James V. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

What: James V: Katherine is the fifth chapter in playwright Rona Munro’s epic Scots history trilogy The James Plays. It focuses on a young woman defending herself from execution before the King at the very start of the Scottish Reformation. Like its predecessors, it should be unmissable.

Who: Director Orla O’Loughlin has spearheaded this production, where Catriona Faint plays Katherine Hamilton.

When: May 21-22 2024.

How much: Tickets are sold on a pay what you can basis.

