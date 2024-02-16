3 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Fife this spring

Spring is on the way and with it, a new season of theatre.

And while neighbouring cities like Dundee and Perth have their own run of blockbuster productions coming to town, Fife theatre fans can find something a bit different on their doorstep.

Not a regular producing theatre in its own right, the Byre Theatre nevertheless has great taste in the shows which it brings to St Andrews. Here are our top picks:

Ragnarok

What: One of the theatre’s smaller upcoming productions, in every sense of the word, Ragnarok will use puppetry and live multi-media performance to tell the epic Norse story of the end and rebirth of the world in miniature.

Who: Scottish theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell brings this production to the Byre stage.

When: February 23 2024.

How much: Tickets are sold on a pay what you can basis.

And the Birds Did Sing

What: Also looking at very big themes on a smaller scale is And the Birds Did Sing, a piece built on dance, poetry, the music of composer Luke Sutherland and the work of artist Yvonne Buskie. Dealing with ageing, time and love, it’s a work about living – which begins with a death.

Who: The piece is presented by the Curious Seed company and is based around the childhood memories of performer Christine Devaney.

When: April 6 2024.

How much: Tickets are sold on a pay what you can basis.

James V: Katherine

What: James V: Katherine is the fifth chapter in playwright Rona Munro’s epic Scots history trilogy The James Plays. It focuses on a young woman defending herself from execution before the King at the very start of the Scottish Reformation. Like its predecessors, it should be unmissable.

Who: Director Orla O’Loughlin has spearheaded this production, where Catriona Faint plays Katherine Hamilton.

When: May 21-22 2024.

How much: Tickets are sold on a pay what you can basis.