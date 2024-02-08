6 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Perthshire this spring

As the gloomy curtain of January lifts away, theatregoers in Perth and Perthshire can look forward to a season of bright lights and entertainment this spring.

And luckily, local audiences have two first-class theatres, bringing outstanding original work to their doorstep.

So here are our top picks for unmissable spring theatre at Perth Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre this spring:

3 top picks at Perth Theatre

Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cult

What: Perth’s big show of the season is an evergreen cult classic of recent Scottish theatre, Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut. It’s an affectionate but tongue-in-cheek tribute to the great Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall film.

Who: Written and directed by Morag Fullarton, it’s given Scottish actor Gavin Mitchell (Still Game’s Boaby the Barman) one of his signature stage roles.

When: March 14-30 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £17.50.

The Time Machine

What: In a very similar vein, three-handed West End hit The Time Machine arrives in Perth later this month, with a similarly meta and tongue-in-cheek spin on another well-known story, this time the post-apocalyptic HG Wells’ novel of the same name.

Who: Michael Dylan (Wilf), George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again) and Amy Revelle (Offside) star in this comedy show.

When: February 20-24 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £16.00.

What The Butler Saw

What: Arguably the most exciting offering from Perth Theatre this spring is the revival of Joe Orton’s madcap, anti-establishment farce What the Butler Saw. Taking its name from Victorian seaside peep-show machines, this is a play which means to offend – no political view, institution, or tradition is safe.

Who: This production is directed by London Classic Theatre’s artistic director Michael Cabot.

When: April 30 – May 4 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £16.00.

3 top picks at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The nature of Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s summer repertory season is that it doesn’t have a spring programme, as such, with the Winter Words literary festival currently ongoing in early February, and a couple of online audio dramas due after that as part of their Sound Stage series.

Yet the timing of the summer season’s start means that it still technically counts as spring theatre, and I definitely recommend checking out what’s on there, because a PFT summer season’s variety is matched only by its quality.

Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed

What: This production explores the history and imagined inner life of the great mountaineer and nature writer Nan Shepherd.

Who: Directed by Richard Baron, this is a PFT Studio co-production with the Borders-based Firebrand Theatre, following the success of their podcast series, A Journey with Nan Shepherd.

When: May 24 – July 6 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.00.

Footloose

What: PFT’s big show of the season, the classic story of a boy who moves to a puritanical town where dancing has been banned. Kevin Bacon is sadly not included.

Who: A co-production with Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre, adapted for the stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

When: May 31 – September 26 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

What: Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom, punctuated with some of her biggest songs such as You’ve Got a Friend, One Fine Day and Will You Love Me Tomorrow.

Who: Based on the book by Douglas McGrath, with words and music by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.

When: June 7 – September 28 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.00.