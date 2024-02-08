6 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Perthshire this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

6 theatre shows you don’t want to miss in Perthshire this spring

David Pollock picks out the most promising productions in Perth and Pitlochry.

George Kemp, Amy Revelle & Michael Dylan in The Time Machine. Image: Mark Douet.
By David Pollock

As the gloomy curtain of January lifts away, theatregoers in Perth and Perthshire can look forward to a season of bright lights and entertainment this spring.

And luckily, local audiences have two first-class theatres, bringing outstanding original work to their doorstep.

So here are our top picks for unmissable spring theatre at Perth Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre this spring:

3 top picks at Perth Theatre

Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cult

Casablanca is coming to Perth Theatre.

What: Perth’s big show of the season is an evergreen cult classic of recent Scottish theatre, Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut. It’s  an affectionate but tongue-in-cheek tribute to the great Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall film.

Who: Written and directed by Morag Fullarton, it’s given Scottish actor Gavin Mitchell (Still Game’s Boaby the Barman) one of his signature stage roles.

When: March 14-30 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £17.50.

The Time Machine

The Time Machine is landing in Perth this month from London’s West End. Image: Perth Theatre.

What: In a very similar vein, three-handed West End hit The Time Machine arrives in Perth later this month, with a similarly meta and tongue-in-cheek spin on another well-known story, this time the post-apocalyptic HG Wells’ novel of the same name.

Who: Michael Dylan (Wilf), George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again) and Amy Revelle (Offside) star in this comedy show.

When: February 20-24 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £16.00.

What The Butler Saw

Joe Orton’s controversial farce What The Butler Saw is coming to Perth. Image: Perth Theatre.

What: Arguably the most exciting offering from Perth Theatre this spring is the revival of Joe Orton’s madcap, anti-establishment farce What the Butler Saw. Taking its name from Victorian seaside peep-show machines, this is a play which means to offend – no political view, institution, or tradition is safe.

Who: This production is directed by London Classic Theatre’s artistic director Michael Cabot.

When: April 30 – May 4 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £16.00.

 

3 top picks at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The nature of Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s summer repertory season is that it doesn’t have a spring programme, as such, with the Winter Words literary festival currently ongoing in early February, and a couple of online audio dramas due after that as part of their Sound Stage series.

Yet the timing of the summer season’s start means that it still technically counts as spring theatre, and I definitely recommend checking out what’s on there, because a PFT summer season’s variety is matched only by its quality.

Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed

The story of Nan Shepherd and her imagined inner life will come to PFT later this spring. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

What: This production explores the history and imagined inner life of the great mountaineer and nature writer Nan Shepherd.

Who: Directed by Richard Baron, this is a PFT Studio co-production with the Borders-based Firebrand Theatre, following the success of their podcast series, A Journey with Nan Shepherd.

When: May 24 – July 6 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.00.

Footloose

Cut loose with Footloose this summer in Pitlochry. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

What: PFT’s big show of the season, the classic story of a boy who moves to a puritanical town where dancing has been banned. Kevin Bacon is sadly not included.

Who: A co-production with Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre, adapted for the stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

When: May 31 – September 26 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is coming to the PFT stage. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

What: Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s rise to stardom, punctuated with some of her biggest songs such as You’ve Got a Friend, One Fine Day and Will You Love Me Tomorrow.

Who: Based on the book by Douglas McGrath, with words and music by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.

When: June 7 – September 28 2024.

How much: Tickets start at £15.00.

